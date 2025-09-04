Homeowner in distress after discovering serious problem invading yard and garage: 'I'm feeling really overwhelmed'

"A conversation with the neighbor is perhaps the first step."

An invasive plant species was popping up in an Illinois homeowner's yard, so she looked for advice from a popular Facebook group.

"I'm feeling really overwhelmed and unsure of what to do next. I'm especially concerned about the impact on our garage and the fact that the neighbors don't seem to be addressing it," wrote the poster.

The pictures she attached showed a tree of heaven spreading from a neighbor's yard to the poster's adjoining fence.

Tree of heaven is hugely destructive thanks to multiple mechanisms working in concert. It spreads by seed and suckers up to 50 feet from the parent tree. A female tree can spread 300,000 seeds in a single year, while males emit a foul odor to attract pollinators.

What makes it truly insidious is that the tree of heaven emits a toxin that prevents other plant growth in the area. It also prevents many insect species from feeding on it, which means less food for nearby birds. The one major exception is the invasive spotted lanternfly. This problematic planthopper thrives on tree of heaven when other bugs can't touch it. Spotted lanternflies then go on to devour grapes and tree crops, causing significant economic damage.

Removing the tree of heaven is difficult, as mechanical removal can hasten its spread underground or through root sprouts. That said, tree of heaven can be used to trap spotted lanternflies and wipe them out at the same time.

Besides the aesthetic challenge of keeping your yard from being overrun, invasive species pose significant ecosystem threats. By monopolizing vital resources, invasive species can displace native species, reducing biodiversity and the ecosystem services that people depend on. One study suggested we suffer hundreds of billions of dollars in economic costs annually due to invasive species.

It's worth the effort to maintain a well-tended wild yard full of native plant species to crowd out the invasive ones. Facebook commenters were sensitive about the challenge of approaching the issue with the neighbor.

"Perhaps they aren't addressing it because they don't realize the serious problem they have on their hands or that there is a special way to deal with it?" said one community member.

"A conversation with the neighbor is perhaps the first step. Approach with a 'let's cooperated on this issue' mindset, and be careful of blaming them for the problem," replied another. "So many professional tree companies are completely clueless about dealing with TOH."

