Homeowner catches trespassing neighbor destroying trees on property: 'What else should I do?'

A homeowner is seeking help in protecting their trees. However, it's not environmental dangers that are causing problems, but a nosy neighbor.

On the r/treelaw subreddit, a person asked the community for help after sharing the upsetting sight of a tree on their property that was cut down by a neighbor without permission or reason. The photo shows a damaged stump of a sapling and trampled on branches, and additional photos linked in the post show the haphazard cutting of the chainsaw and branches strewn everywhere.

"I called the sheriff's office non-emergency line and reported the incident; what else should I do? Our main objective is to not have any further instances of him trespassing (this is not the first time, but is the first time I have evidence of him damaging trees)," the homeowner wrote, noting they also had a photo of the perpetrator with chainsaw in hand. They also said they spoke with law enforcement, who confirmed the trees were "undoubtedly on my land."

Cutting down a mature, healthy tree has a negative ripple effect on the environment. According to the Arbor Day Foundation, a mature tree can remove 48 pounds of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere in one year, releasing oxygen in return. They also help clean drinking water, keep the earth cooler, and help mental health overall. The photos the homeowner shared show that the tree was in a wooded area on their property, meaning the unnecessary removal likely impacted crucial habitats for wildlife like birds, squirrels, and other animals that act as pollinators.

People in the comments on the post had a lot of helpful advice for the homeowner seeking to protect their property, privacy, and plants.

Since they said law enforcement did speak with the neighbor and told him not to come onto their property again, one person suggested some follow-up methods. "For next steps, I would say you can send a certified letter stating he is not welcome on your land and you will pursue legal remedies for any further damage incurred," they wrote, adding, "You can put up No Trespassing signs along the property line. You can get some trail cameras to monitor the property line."

Another person suggested adding a fence if possible, writing, "Even if they could easily just walk around or step over it, it just creates a psychological barrier to remind them they're not supposed to be doing something and for most people even sneaky people that's enough. It also helps remove the excuse that they didn't realize they were trespassing."

