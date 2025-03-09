  • Home Home

Tree expert shares before-and-after photos of life-saving procedure: 'You're doing God's work'

"I'll never get tired of seeing these type of posts."

by Leo Collis
"I’ll never get tired of seeing these type of posts."

Photo Credit: iStock

An arborist clearly demonstrated how applying thick layers of mulch around a tree base typically does more harm than good. 

You might have seen a mulch volcano in your neighborhood: a cone-like pile of dirt placed around a tree with the aim of giving it vital nutrients for a long period. 

"I'll never get tired of seeing these type of posts."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"I'll never get tired of seeing these type of posts."
Photo Credit: Reddit

The problem is that covering the tree's root flare deprives it of sunlight, air, and water, which are essential for growth. In the hunt for these vital resources, the tree sends its roots upward. However, the roots could also wrap around the trunk and slowly suffocate it. 

Using an air spade — a tool that produces a high-pressure stream of air to clear dirt without harming the tree — the arborist showed that was exactly what was happening to a tree planted by a local landscaping company.

"This justifies the ignorance of volcano mulching," they said.

The base of the tree was a mess of tangled roots, with some starting to circle the trunk. The last picture showed what the arborist had achieved by stripping back the errant roots. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

"This gives the tree a chance at a long-term future," they said. "It was likely planted and maintained incorrectly. Have you ever seen landscapers edge a tree well and pile the excess soil or mulch against the trunk? I suspect the first photo is a result of that practice."

Mulch can be extremely helpful in giving various plants the sustenance they need for healthy growth. However, this kind of application is not wise. When it comes to trees, keep the root flare clear and add the mulch in a doughnut-like fashion a few feet from the trunk

Trees make a huge difference to our planet by absorbing and storing harmful airborne toxins, some of which trap heat inside the atmosphere and cause global temperatures to rise, increasing the length, strength, and likelihood of extreme weather events

If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

Making it look better 🌱

Saving money on water and maintenance 💰

Helping pollinators 🐝

No way I ever get rid of my lawn 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

They also provide an important service by benefiting pollinators and the local ecosystem, which helps us all. If you can include a tree or two alongside a rewilded lawn in your garden, it could become a biodiverse paradise. 

"You're doing gods work," one person said in response to the attentive arborist. 

"I'll never get tired of seeing these type of posts," someone else added. "It's so satisfying."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x