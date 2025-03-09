Tree expert shares before-and-after photos of life-saving procedure: 'You're doing God's work'

"I'll never get tired of seeing these type of posts."

An arborist clearly demonstrated how applying thick layers of mulch around a tree base typically does more harm than good.

You might have seen a mulch volcano in your neighborhood: a cone-like pile of dirt placed around a tree with the aim of giving it vital nutrients for a long period.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The problem is that covering the tree's root flare deprives it of sunlight, air, and water, which are essential for growth. In the hunt for these vital resources, the tree sends its roots upward. However, the roots could also wrap around the trunk and slowly suffocate it.

Using an air spade — a tool that produces a high-pressure stream of air to clear dirt without harming the tree — the arborist showed that was exactly what was happening to a tree planted by a local landscaping company.

"This justifies the ignorance of volcano mulching," they said.

The base of the tree was a mess of tangled roots, with some starting to circle the trunk. The last picture showed what the arborist had achieved by stripping back the errant roots.

"This gives the tree a chance at a long-term future," they said. "It was likely planted and maintained incorrectly. Have you ever seen landscapers edge a tree well and pile the excess soil or mulch against the trunk? I suspect the first photo is a result of that practice."

Mulch can be extremely helpful in giving various plants the sustenance they need for healthy growth. However, this kind of application is not wise. When it comes to trees, keep the root flare clear and add the mulch in a doughnut-like fashion a few feet from the trunk.

Trees make a huge difference to our planet by absorbing and storing harmful airborne toxins, some of which trap heat inside the atmosphere and cause global temperatures to rise, increasing the length, strength, and likelihood of extreme weather events.

They also provide an important service by benefiting pollinators and the local ecosystem, which helps us all. If you can include a tree or two alongside a rewilded lawn in your garden, it could become a biodiverse paradise.

"You're doing gods work," one person said in response to the attentive arborist.

"I'll never get tired of seeing these type of posts," someone else added. "It's so satisfying."

