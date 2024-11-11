  • Home Home

Homeowner concerned after neighbor issues warning about danger lingering in front yard: 'Is this true?'

by Lindy Whitehouse
Photo Credit: iStock

A homeowner took to Reddit to seek advice about their front yard tree. The homeowner became concerned after a neighbor told them the vines growing up the tree would kill it. 

Posting on the r/arborists subreddit, the homeowner shared a photo of the lower half of the tree, which clearly showed two vines growing up it. 

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP wrote that the neighbor had "told me I need to take care of the vines or my tree will die. Is this true?"

People in the comments were quick to point out that the vines looked like they were English ivy and poison ivy. English ivy is an invasive species, whereas poison ivy can cause an itchy rash for people who are sensitive to it. 

Invasive species are problematic because they outcompete native plants for resources. English ivy is a vine that climbs up tree trunks and smothers the canopy, which prevents the tree from receiving enough sunlight to photosynthesize to make its own food. English ivy can also be heavy and weaken branches or even cause the whole tree to collapse. 

Invasive plants are also not good for local wildlife. This is because they can quickly replace a diverse ecosystem by destroying habitat. Additionally, invasive plant species often provide little to no food value for wildlife.

Removing invasive species from your garden and replacing them with a natural lawn can be a great way to save money and support your local ecosystem. Incorporating native plants or grass alternatives such as clover or buffalo grass into your garden can lower water bills and reduce the time you spend maintaining your garden. 

Native plants and natural lawns also support wildlife, especially pollinators. This is important because pollinators are in decline but humans depend on them for survival. Pollinators are essential for producing 75% of crops, making them vital to food security. 

Commenters gave the OP plenty of advice for removing the vines.

"Remove the bottom 3 feet of the vine and don't let it climb up again," one person wrote.

"I had these. Be careful when cutting. If any of it gets on you, you will itch like crazy," another wrote.

