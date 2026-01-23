Homebuyer stunned by soon-to-be-neighbors' destructive act: 'Who does that?'

"These neighbors have shown you who they are. They are not going to change."

Neighbors to a homebuyer in Hawaiʻi took advantage of a routine escrow period to cut down trees on the pending property without the homebuyer's knowledge.

The reason? For a better ocean view.

In a recent Reddit post, the prospective homeowner said their soon-to-be neighbors cut down a significant amount of trees and vegetation on the adjacent property while it was still in escrow. According to the post, the trees were removed to create an ocean view for the neighbors — all without the consent of the sellers or buyers.

"Who does that?!" the homebuyer wrote. "The privacy of the property has been significantly impacted. There's an HOA, and we are contacting them and potentially the police."

The frustrated poster asked for advice on how to handle the situation, hoping to better understand their options. Commenters urged the buyer to treat the situation seriously — and delicately. Some pointed out that sellers often don't disclose conflicts with neighbors, which could be problematic.

Another commenter noted that the situation could be a good chance to see how the neighborhood HOA responds. Given that HOAs are notorious for being difficult to work with, it's a potentially valuable insight.

"It's a rare chance to get to test the waters before buying," the commenter wrote.

Several others advised the prospective homeowner to back out of the sale, noting that good neighbors are essential to a livable property.

"I would back out. Less over the cutting, which will grow back," one commenter wrote. "These neighbors have shown you who they are. They are not going to change."

For many homeowners, difficult neighbors can be a significant barrier to environmental progress — or to something as basic as maintaining a healthy yard. Efforts to preserve trees or encourage biodiversity can clash with a neighbor's ideas about aesthetics, views, or property boundaries.

Trees, native vegetation, and natural barriers aren't just valuable for privacy. They play a crucial role in cooling homes, managing stormwater, and supporting local ecosystems. When they're removed, homeowners lose out on climate-friendly benefits like shade and erosion control.

That's why strong community dynamics, clear boundaries, and enforceable environmental protections matter. They give homeowners the ability to make choices that support both the planet and their quality of life.

Despite the advice to walk away, the homeowner said they are "already researching fast-growing trees" to replace what was lost. They don't plan to back out of the sale, calling the house the "perfect property" for their family.

