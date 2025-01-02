Homeowner baffled by alleged arbitrary rule set by HOA over landscaping request: 'Doesn't make sense'

"To me, it seems like an arbitrary rule they randomly made up."

A homeowner was recently left puzzled when their HOA denied their request to plant trees on their property. The reason behind the denial? A disruption in the "symmetry" of the neighborhood.

In a recent Reddit post, the homeowner explained the HOA rejected their proposal because the trees wouldn't align with the community's aesthetic standards. Instead, the board said the homeowner could plant one tree in their current tree line, saying all planted trees needed to be 100 feet apart.

However, the homeowner said no bylaws mention such a rule or require neighborhood symmetry. They also noted there's "no symmetry" in other ways in the neighborhood, including varying tree types, inconsistent spacing, and differing numbers of trees along property lines.

"Lack of symmetry doesn't make sense," the homeowner wrote. "To me, it seems like an arbitrary rule they randomly made up — and also retaliation as I just complained to them about a huge ugly trash can they put mere feet from my property for dog poop."

The frustrated homeowner asked other Redditors if they "had an argument" to contest the denial.

One commenter, who serves on an HOA board, said the homeowner had reason to ask for clarification — and a copy of such rules and regulations. But, they added, inconsistencies in the so-called "symmetry" of the neighborhood may not be the best indicator of retaliation or unfair treatment. Instead, they explained their own board had recently clarified rules to address inconsistencies in their neighborhood after previous boards failed to properly enforce rules around fence-painting.

"We found that the rules were vague and tightened the language," the commenter said of their HOA. "We then advised everyone of the date this new rule would be enforced and went forward from there based on legal advice. So, folks who think we are being arbitrary soon discover that we are not but that some people before the new rule are approved based on the rules at that time, and others are held to the new rule."

Unfortunately, HOAs often try to prevent homeowners from making eco-friendly updates to their homes, such as adding rooftop solar panels or planting native flowers and greenery. Checking the power of property managers and HOAs — even in seemingly small cases — can help communities secure their right to more sustainable housing modifications.

If you want to make eco-friendly updates — like planting native trees — the first step is understanding HOA rules and local regulations. Approaching your HOA board calmly and well-informed with research can help you advocate for positive changes that benefit both your home and the neighborhood.

If you need to work with a property manager or HOA to make updates to your home, check out our guide on making planet-friendly changes in an HOA-run community.

