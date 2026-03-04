Gardener warns others against common landscaping mistake that can lead to disaster: 'Just an all around bad situation'

While many people love trees, only some know the proper way to make sure they live as long as possible.

Fortunately, a Redditor shared a PSA that can help steer r/gardening visitors away from well-meaning, but destructive practices for their trees.

In their post, the original poster shared a tree that they'd rescued from some overzealous mulching.

"PSA: Keep stones, soil, and mulch from piling against tree trunks," they declared. "Root flare should be visible down to the surrounding ground level."

In the post, they noted the hazards of putting mulch or rocks above that level. Doing so can lead to root girdling that weakens the structure and could eventually strangle the tree.

The OP's picture is also an after photo of the scene they first saw. They wrote in a comment that "crushed limestone was piled against the trunk 32 cm [12.5 in]" on the pictured side of the pin oak tree that was likely between 45 and 50 years old. The mistake was less egregious on the other side, but they fixed it all the same.

They added more context to the local issues they frequently saw around them. One was excess mulch being added annually to create mulch volcanoes. Another was the regrading of land that led to soil level changes.

"That's just an all around bad situation because even if they don't add soil directly around the tree, they've both suffocated the feeder roots and created a low spot where the tree emerges," they said.

The OP's insights were right on.

Other negatives of overmulching include creating a magnet for moisture to form around the tree, which leaves it prone to rot and bacteria. Too much mulch can prevent the tree from getting enough oxygen. And it can even lead to an attractive place for rodents and insects to gather and work away at the trunk.

Since trees play a vital role by providing food, oxygen, and cooling the environment, the OP's tips can help gardeners and landscapers everywhere give them the best chance to thrive.

Commenters were appreciative of their easy-to-follow PSA.

"Now I think I know the root of my tree problem," one joked.

"Good advice," another stated.

