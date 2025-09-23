Traveler reveals clever hack using empty product bottles: 'Oh that's so smart'

Forget pricey travel minis — TikTok says your empties work just as well. One creator's clever reuse of a skincare bottle shows how a little resourcefulness can save both money and plastic from going to the landfill.

Instead of buying new travel-sized products, creator Lexie (@domesticbutweird) shows how you can reuse an empty skincare bottle to create your own portable travel products.

In her video, Lexie peels the label off an empty toner bottle and refills it with shampoo from home, demonstrating how quick and simple this travel hack is. With nothing more than a rinse and a refill, she proves that convenience doesn't have to come with extra cost or waste.

Travel minis often cost 1.5 to three times more per ounce than standard bottles, according to consumer price comparisons. At the same time, Americans throw away more than 60 million plastic bottles every single day.

Repurposing containers you already have not only helps you save money in the long run, but it also helps cut down on single-use plastic. When practiced at scale, small moves like this can keep tons of plastic out of landfills each year.

The comments section loved this hack.

"Oh that's so smart!" one user wrote.

Another hopped in with a suggestion to add a little flair while also keeping things organized. "Great idea! You could use a label maker and place a name on it," they said.

One commenter flagged concerns about the type of plastic, noting it may not be ideal for all reuses.

"I am all for reduce, reuse, recycle however that looks like a plastic #5 bottle which can leave residue/is mildly porous. It's not recommended to reuse them for food because it harbors bacteria really easily," they said. Lexi, though, didn't miss a beat. "Good thing it's soap in there!" she replied.

