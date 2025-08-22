Woman shares genius travel hack using empty product packaging: 'I love this idea'

A Redditor recently shared a DIY win to pack up their jewelry for an upcoming trip.

"Repurposed some foam and cut it to fit into a metal [Nudestix] blush stick box," a DIYer recently shared on Reddit with an image of the final product of a travel earring box. By fitting the foam into the metal tin of the makeup packaging, they were able to keep several earring sets in place for their travels.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Reusing packaging — especially metal tins like this makeup comes in — can be an excellent way to save money while doing the planet a favor. Travel jewelry cases can be pricey, but an upcycle like this one can be useful and cost-effective.

The upcycle is perfectly aligned with Nudestix's mission to "Save a Tin," encouraging its customers to reuse the metal packaging that houses their products.

"Reuse your travel-friendly tin to organize your products and touch up makeup on the go," the company's website said, even suggesting repurposing it the exact way this Redditor did. "Other things to store in your tin: jewelry, headphones, menstrual products, etc."

Other brands have enacted similar programs with their packaging to limit waste in their sales. Another beauty brand, Rahua Beauty, even shared a way to repurpose their glass packaging as a bud vase, resulting in a perfect coquette decor feature.

Beyond jewelry storage, there are myriad ways to reuse product packaging for traveling. Other DIYers have used old plastic bottles to pack toiletries without having to buy single-use travel sizes. By giving these products a second life, travelers can keep plastic out of landfills, which contribute greatly to the rapid overheating of the planet.

Commenters were quick to applaud this thoughtful reuse of the Redditor's recent makeup purchase.

"This is great, I may actually try this," one commenter said.

"Omg i love this idea," another noted.

