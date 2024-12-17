Holiday shopper shares thoughtful tip to trade old stuff for exclusive gifts: 'Treat yourself or someone else'

New deals are available every week, which means that there are plenty of great things to choose from.

Recycling your old clothes has never been easier, thanks to Trashie's Take Back Bag, and the best part is that you can earn rewards for clearing out things you no longer need.

How does the Take Back Bag work?

Trashie's Take Back Bag scheme has been gaining in popularity since it was launched last year and for good reason — it enables you to trade your old clothes for rewards, which effectively means you're getting treated for cleaning out your closet.

As Alyssa Beth (@alyssabethofficial) shared on Instagram, the program is easy to take part in.

All you need to do is order the bag for $20, fill it with your old clothes, shoes, sheets, and towels, and send it back to Trashie's recycling center. Once the bag has been received, you'll gain access to Trashie's rewards platform where you'll receive $30 of rewards for deals such as reduced-price movie tickets at AMC Theatres, meals from HelloFresh, Allbirds sneakers, and much more.









Alyssa ended the video by saying, "Treat yourself or someone else … it's a win-win."

While deals are limited, new deals are available every week, which means that there are plenty of great things to choose from on the reward platform.

Why should I take part?

Smart recycling programs like Trashie are a great way to earn rewards while helping save the planet. The amount of clothes and other textiles people throw away has risen due to fast fashion. According to Columbia Climate School, 53 million metric tons (58 million tons) of clothing are discarded every year and either incinerated or end up in landfills.

While cotton or other clothes produced using natural fibers will decompose, synthetic fabrics, especially those made from polyester, can take up to 200 years to break down, as reported by Forbes. This means that if you've ever thrown away a piece of polyester clothing, it likely still exists.

By recycling your clothes, you ensure that they stay out of the landfill and are reused by other people or recycled into new fibers for use in other products, such as pet bedding.

Are there similar programs to the Take Back Bag?

Trashie isn't the only organization that will give you money for recycling. Lenovo offers a consumer trade-in program in which you are given a trade-in quote for your product, and after they receive it, you get a Visa gift card.

In the U.K., Coca-Cola has set up "reverse vending machines" at different theme parks to encourage people to recycle. People using these machines can enter to win exclusive prizes at the park, such as special experiences.

These programs aim to provide people with incentives to reduce waste, which saves energy and helps cool the planet down.

