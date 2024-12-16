  • Business Business

Goodwill leverages expansive network in bold new initiative with textile experts: 'We are building the ecosystem'

"To tackle the challenges … we need radical collaboration and cooperation."

by Margaret Wong
"To tackle the challenges, we need radical collaboration and cooperation."

Photo Credit: iStock

Three companies are stitching together a greener future by giving new life to discarded textiles.

As reported by Waste360, a new partnership between WM, Goodwill, and Reju is setting a new standard for textile recycling in North America. The collaboration is aimed at reducing the 11.3 million tons of textiles that end up in landfills annually.

This initiative simplifies textile recycling by establishing collection points at Goodwill locations, where consumers can drop off used clothing, shoes, and textiles. These items are then sorted for reuse, repair, or recycling into new materials. 

WM brings its waste management expertise and infrastructure to ensure textiles are collected and processed efficiently, keeping them out of landfills. Goodwill provides its extensive network of donation centers and community outreach, while Reju focuses on giving old textiles new life by repurposing or recycling them into usable materials. This streamlined system will make it easier than ever for communities to keep textiles out of landfills, which will decrease the amount of planet-warming pollution entering the atmosphere and save resources.




Recycled clothing plays a crucial role in reducing the environmental impact of the fashion industry. The fashion industry is infamous for producing large amounts of waste, with only a small fraction of clothes and shoes being recycled. 

However, decreasing the reliance on new, resource-intensive fabrics can help reduce the harmful effects of fashion waste on our planet. This not only benefits the environment but also encourages a circular economy in which materials are continuously repurposed and reused.

Watch now: Are paperless towels worth the hype?

"Reuse remains the highest form of sustainability and circularity, and Goodwill prides itself on being the best steward of donated goods," said Goodwill Sustainability Committee chair Colleen Morrone, who is also president and CEO of Goodwill of Delaware & Delaware County. "Now we are on an innovation journey to develop new ways to find the highest use for all of the items entrusted to our care."

"To tackle the challenges posed by discarded textiles, we need radical collaboration and cooperation, and through our potential project with Goodwill and WM, we are building the ecosystem to achieve textile circularity," Reju CEO Patrik Frisk said. 

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x