Goodwill leverages expansive network in bold new initiative with textile experts: 'We are building the ecosystem'

Three companies are stitching together a greener future by giving new life to discarded textiles.

As reported by Waste360, a new partnership between WM, Goodwill, and Reju is setting a new standard for textile recycling in North America. The collaboration is aimed at reducing the 11.3 million tons of textiles that end up in landfills annually.

This initiative simplifies textile recycling by establishing collection points at Goodwill locations, where consumers can drop off used clothing, shoes, and textiles. These items are then sorted for reuse, repair, or recycling into new materials.

WM brings its waste management expertise and infrastructure to ensure textiles are collected and processed efficiently, keeping them out of landfills. Goodwill provides its extensive network of donation centers and community outreach, while Reju focuses on giving old textiles new life by repurposing or recycling them into usable materials. This streamlined system will make it easier than ever for communities to keep textiles out of landfills, which will decrease the amount of planet-warming pollution entering the atmosphere and save resources.









Recycled clothing plays a crucial role in reducing the environmental impact of the fashion industry. The fashion industry is infamous for producing large amounts of waste, with only a small fraction of clothes and shoes being recycled.

However, decreasing the reliance on new, resource-intensive fabrics can help reduce the harmful effects of fashion waste on our planet. This not only benefits the environment but also encourages a circular economy in which materials are continuously repurposed and reused.

"Reuse remains the highest form of sustainability and circularity, and Goodwill prides itself on being the best steward of donated goods," said Goodwill Sustainability Committee chair Colleen Morrone, who is also president and CEO of Goodwill of Delaware & Delaware County. "Now we are on an innovation journey to develop new ways to find the highest use for all of the items entrusted to our care."

"To tackle the challenges posed by discarded textiles, we need radical collaboration and cooperation, and through our potential project with Goodwill and WM, we are building the ecosystem to achieve textile circularity," Reju CEO Patrik Frisk said.

