This first-of-its-kind startup is giving out game-changing rewards — all you have to do is send it your old clothes

As the time for spring cleaning draws nearer, many people who are wondering what to do with their old clothes could benefit from a game-changing recycling program from an innovative startup called Trashie that provides attractive rewards.

How does Trashie's recycling program work?

By ordering a Take Back Bag for $20, you can donate unwanted clothes, towels, sheets, and shoes that would normally wind up in landfills, where they expose our environment to harmful chemicals. In addition to the victory of cleaning up our planet, you can also score $30 worth of rewards for each bag you donate.

After you receive your Take Back Bag, you can fill it with the freshly washed items you wish to donate and send it to Trashie's recycling center, where a team will transform your unwanted garments into new products. Trashie will provide you with a prepaid shipping label, and the bags can be dropped off at any U.S. post office location.

Before shipping your bag, be sure to scan the QR code on the back to register it with Trashie. Once registered, you can instantly earn $30 in rewards from a gift card that you can redeem for awesome perks such as discounted movie tickets at AMC and Regal theaters, food delivery credits from DoorDash and Uber Eats, HelloFresh and Factor meals, and Allbirds shoes.

Why should I do this?

The fashion industry has flown under the radar for its environmental impact despite being responsible for a significant amount of waste globally. In China, more than 26 million tons of clothes are discarded annually, with most of this waste ending up in landfills. The situation isn't much better in the U.S., as about 10 million tons of textile waste end up in landfills out of the 16 million tons produced each year.

Even when clothing is donated with the best of intentions, a significant portion is discarded and ends up in landfills. Trashie's program provides a reliable way for you to recycle unwanted items while benefiting from your donation.

According to Trashie's website, the company uses a detailed sorting and grading system to ensure that 90% of recycled items don't reach landfills. Each Take Back Bag can hold up to 15 pounds of clothes, and the company collects up to 1 million pounds of clothing waste per week.

Are there similar programs to this?

There are other clothing recycling programs you can explore to reduce your clutter while contributing to a healthier planet, as several brands have established initiatives to help you recycle your old clothes and earn store credits or discounts in return.

For example, American Eagle offers a program where you can recycle your old American Eagle jeans and receive a $10 credit toward a new pair. The recycled denim is used to create UltraTouch Denim Insulation, which is donated to Habitat for Humanity as part of American Eagle's partnership with Cotton Incorporated's Blue Jeans Go Green initiative.

Such programs not only help you save money on new purchases but also support sustainable practices by reducing textile waste and promoting the circular economy.

When spring rolls around and you start cleaning out your closet, consider making a positive impact by taking advantage of these recycling programs.

