Woman shares brilliant hack using old toilet paper tubes: 'This is so smart'

"Omg I love this idea sooo much!!"

by Abigail Weinberg
One TikTok user revealed how to make a trash puzzle box for dogs using materials you already have at home.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Why spend money on pet toys when you can entertain your furry friends with materials you likely already have in your recycling bin?

TikTok user PeacefulChaosRanch&Sanctuary (@peacefulchaosranch) revealed how they repurposed used toilet paper tubes and egg cartons to create a "trash puzzle box" for their dogs. 

It was as easy as collecting the materials, tucking treats inside, tossing the items in a box, and watching the dogs figure out how to retrieve the goodies inside. The household cat even took a turn lounging in the box.

@peacefulchaosranch Working from home doesn't have to mean bored pups! 🐶💼 I created the Trash Puzzle Box for my dogs — a fun mix of paper towel rolls, toilet paper holders, and egg cartons filled with treats. All piled into a box for them to sniff, paw, and figure out how to get every last morsel. 🥚🧩 Watching them problem-solve, get silly, and celebrate every tiny victory reminds me how smart and determined these little furballs are. It's the perfect way to keep them mentally stimulated while I'm on Zoom calls, typing away, or sipping my coffee. ☕💻 Pro tip: You can make one at home with things you already have in the recycling bin — it's budget-friendly, eco-conscious, and guaranteed to get tails wagging. 🌿♻️ 💡 Bonus: It doubles as entertainment for you too — nothing like watching a dog celebrate a small win with pure joy! 🎵 Song: Montell Jordan — This Is How We Do It (because this is exactly how we do enrichment at home!) #cat #DIYDogToys #DogEnrichment #dog #dogsoftiktok ♬ original sound - PeacefulChaosRanch&Sanctuary

As the TikToker pointed out, the cost-effective treat box provided not only enrichment for the dogs in the house but also entertainment for the humans. 

"Nothing like watching a dog celebrate a small win with pure joy!" they wrote.

Creating toys with materials you already have around the house can save money that you might otherwise spend at the pet store. Also, repurposing packaging like empty toilet paper tubes gives materials a second lease on life while keeping them out of landfills.

Toilet paper tubes can make great toys for cats, as well. Other TikTokers have crafted ingenious treat toys and enrichment puzzles to keep their feline friends entertained without spending a dollar.

Plus, the story of the toilet paper tubes and egg cartons doesn't have to end when Spot tears through his treat box. If the cardboard is still recyclable after its life as a pet toy, it could turn into a future newspaper or cereal box. Shredded cardboard is also an excellent addition to home compost bins, because the carbon-rich material offsets nitrogen-heavy ingredients like fruit and vegetable scraps.

On TikTok, viewers shared their excitement at treating their own pets to a DIY puzzle box.

"This is so smart," one user wrote.

"Omg I love this idea sooo much!!" another raved. "Especially recycling stuff to make toys!"

