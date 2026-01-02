Homeowner shares incredible before-and-after video of garden transformation: 'So whimsical'

Some people dream of opening cafés and bookstores. Others dream of ethereal gardens in their backyards. This TikTok user falls firmly in the latter category.

Gardener Skye (@lifeonwilde) succeeded in a dramatic transformation of her property over 18 months. She shared a video documenting it with her TikTok followers.

"The first thing I did was fix that abysmal fence and plant some azalea bushes in the front garden bed," she said.

She then detailed her intensive weeding regimen, paving efforts, and plant choices for her garden.

Zinnias, sweet autumn clematis, creeping thyme, wildflowers, creeping phlox, climbing roses, and succulents are just a few of the many plants she's growing. Skye also has some holly so the garden can have year-round greenery.

With a few solar-powered lights peppered throughout, her self-proclaimed "magical fairy garden" is indeed whimsical.

While not all of Skye's plant choices were native, many were, making the garden overall a great addition to the ecosystem. Native plants have evolved to support and be supported by local wildlife. They provide much-needed food for pollinators.

It also means many of Skye's plants are drought-resistant. Native plants have adapted to the local rainfall patterns, which means they require less water.

That said, sweet autumn clematis is invasive in North America. Many online communities have warned about getting rid of this plant as quickly as possible whenever it's found.

Invasive species can harm ecosystems. By rapidly outcompeting other plants, invasive plants can create a monopoly on vital resources like sunlight, space, and water. Over time, this diminishes biodiversity and the benefits an ecosystem can provide to all around it.

Some estimate that invasive species cause hundreds of billions of dollars in damages every year worldwide.

Despite this, Skye's TikTok followers were blown away by how much work she had put into her magical garden.

"You made it so whimsical," said one community member.

"I commend you for such a unique talent for giving back to nature," replied another.

