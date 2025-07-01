  • Home Home

Savvy entrepreneur shows off their half tiny home, half food truck: 'I admire your hustle'

The demand for tiny homes is expected to continue to rise within the decade.

by Catherine Wilkins
The demand for tiny homes is expected to continue to rise within the decade.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Dozens of TikTokers applauded the efforts of an innovative entrepreneur who transformed a school bus into a comfortable living space with a business attached.

In a video shared by Benji Rich (@benjirichismarketing), Benji gives a tour of his tiny home and food truck business, which are powered by generators.

@benjirichismarketing My Tiny Home Food Truck Combo! #tinyhouse #tiktokmademebuyit #tinythings #tinyhome #fyp #fypシ #fypage #fypシ゚viral #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #fyppp #fy #fypp #tinyhouse #fyp #foryou #matress #topper ♬ original sound - Benji Rich Is Marketing

The tiny home on wheels includes necessities like a bed, refrigerator, shower, and even a space for the entrepreneur's dog. Not only did Benji modify the bus into a home, but the vlogger also has a trailer attached for food service. The trailer has enough space for food preparation and various kitchen appliances.

In addition to helping homeowners downsize, tiny homes can also be a terrific financial investment. The average cost of a tiny home in the United States is between $23,000 and $70,000, per United Tiny Homes. A traditional home costs about $280,000. The smaller size also means lower monthly utility bills and less maintenance.

There are several environmental benefits to tiny-home living, too. Not only do they require fewer resources to build, but smaller homes also mean less energy usage. According to Keep Massachusetts Beautiful, a tiny home usually emits up to 2,000 pounds of carbon dioxide per year. Meanwhile, an average single-family home can emit up to 14 times as much.

For those considering transitioning to a tiny home, installing solar panels is an easy hack that can reduce energy costs. EnergySage provides a free service that allows homeowners to compare quotes from installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations. Leasing solar panels is also an option for those who are unable to afford an upfront investment but still want those low energy rates. Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program will install panels for no money down.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

The demand for tiny homes is expected to continue to rise within the decade, per Business Research Insights. The interest is reflected on TikTok, with Benji's vlog receiving thousands of views.

Several followers commended the entrepreneur on a job well done.

"Keep up the good work," one commenter said.

"I admire your hustle," another TikToker wrote.

Do you think America is in a housing crisis?

Definitely 🙁

Not sure 🤷

No way 🏘️

Only in some cities 🏙️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x