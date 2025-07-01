Savvy entrepreneur shows off their half tiny home, half food truck: 'I admire your hustle'

The demand for tiny homes is expected to continue to rise within the decade.

Dozens of TikTokers applauded the efforts of an innovative entrepreneur who transformed a school bus into a comfortable living space with a business attached.

In a video shared by Benji Rich (@benjirichismarketing), Benji gives a tour of his tiny home and food truck business, which are powered by generators.

The tiny home on wheels includes necessities like a bed, refrigerator, shower, and even a space for the entrepreneur's dog. Not only did Benji modify the bus into a home, but the vlogger also has a trailer attached for food service. The trailer has enough space for food preparation and various kitchen appliances.

In addition to helping homeowners downsize, tiny homes can also be a terrific financial investment. The average cost of a tiny home in the United States is between $23,000 and $70,000, per United Tiny Homes. A traditional home costs about $280,000. The smaller size also means lower monthly utility bills and less maintenance.

There are several environmental benefits to tiny-home living, too. Not only do they require fewer resources to build, but smaller homes also mean less energy usage. According to Keep Massachusetts Beautiful, a tiny home usually emits up to 2,000 pounds of carbon dioxide per year. Meanwhile, an average single-family home can emit up to 14 times as much.

For those considering transitioning to a tiny home, installing solar panels is an easy hack that can reduce energy costs. EnergySage provides a free service that allows homeowners to compare quotes from installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations. Leasing solar panels is also an option for those who are unable to afford an upfront investment but still want those low energy rates. Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program will install panels for no money down.

The demand for tiny homes is expected to continue to rise within the decade, per Business Research Insights. The interest is reflected on TikTok, with Benji's vlog receiving thousands of views.

Several followers commended the entrepreneur on a job well done.

"Keep up the good work," one commenter said.

"I admire your hustle," another TikToker wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



