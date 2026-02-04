Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after video of lush backyard transformation: 'Looks awesome'

Turning a boring, monoculture lawn into a lush garden full of flowers and even ponds definitely takes some time, but once the transformation is complete, the results can be stunning.

TikToker Kelly Christine (@fluffbrothers3) demonstrates this when they show off their backyard's phenomenal upgrade in a video.

As the video begins, viewers can see a yard full of dirt and barely any grass. By the end of the video, viewers have seen two small ponds, tons of wildflowers, and even what appears to be a small greenhouse in the formerly barren yard.

Kelly Christine captioned the video, "Any suggestions?"

One TikTok user suggested, "Raised beds with trellises for vegetables." However, Kelly Christine responded that they already had those in an area not shown in the video.

Other TikTokers simply wanted Kelly Christine's help in creating a similar yard, like the one who said, "For 2026 you should do my backyard next. Yours looks awesome!"

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

Wildflowers and other native plants are some of the best plants to fill your garden with.

Rewilding a lawn with native plants helps homeowners save time, as these plants need little maintenance, and save money on water bills, as they require less water than non-native plants.

Native plants are also a phenomenal way to attract pollinators, as Kelly Christine pointed out in their video. Pollinators increase the diversity and efficiency of crop pollination, which helps to protect our food supplies, making these creatures vital to humanity.

Gardeners will also find that native plants attract much more wildlife to their yards, which increases the aesthetic appeal. Watching wildlife wander around also enhances relaxation, making life a bit less stressful.

While an undertaking like Kelly Christine's might not be feasible for everyone, planting native plants, like clover or blue grama, in a corner of the yard, or experimenting with xeriscaping, will be enough to offer benefits.

Plus, you might find yourself receiving tons of compliments, like the one Kelly Christine got from a TikTok user who simply said, "I love your garden."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.