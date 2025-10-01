Homeowner shares creative hack using empty spice jars: 'Great idea'

"Never would have thought to reuse these."

A homeowner proved how easy it is to transform old ingredient jars into beautiful and functional home decor.

The scoop

On Reddit's r/traderjoes, the homeowner shared how they reused old spice containers to propagate plants. In the process, they created a unique piece of home decor.

"After using some of my favorite spices, I cleaned out the jars and used adhesive Velcro to stick them to a frame I had," the original poster wrote.

Their post included a photo showing three of the jars attached to a frame, complete with plant cuttings.

"I thought you may all appreciate how it turned out. It's hanging in my kitchen, so it makes sense there," they added.

How it's helping

As this poster demonstrated, finding creative ways to reuse items you would otherwise discard can provide you with one-of-a-kind, practical home decor. You can also save money on new purchases that would serve the same purpose.

There are numerous ways to repurpose old containers and packaging, which can help you save cash. From repurposing glass jars as food containers to reusing old toilet rolls as seed starters, there are many creative options.

Utilizing these hacks not only saves time and money while shopping, but also gives waste a new purpose and a second life.

Repurposing these objects helps reduce the amount of trash produced and sent to landfills. Landfills are already overflowing, and old, rotting waste is a significant contributor to harmful pollution. As waste breaks down, it leaches chemicals and microplastics into the soil.

Trash doesn't always make it to the landfill either, and it often ends up polluting the environment and waterways. Animals can mistake it for food, which puts them at risk of injury or illness.

If you can't find a way to repurpose something, it's also worth looking into local recycling programs.

Recycling old materials helps transform them into something new, and you might even make money in the process.

What everyone's saying

The poster earned effusive praise from fellow Redditors, who were impressed by the idea.

"Never would have thought to reuse these. Thanks for the tip," one commenter wrote.

"Love this! Such a great idea," another added.

"They really are the perfect size for prop cuttings," a third observed.

