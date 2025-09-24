Gardener shares brilliant hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'It works every time'

"We're reusing something we would otherwise throw away."

For many gardeners, seed starting is both exciting and intimidating. Between trays, soil mixes, and repotting schedules, the process can feel complicated and confusing. But one experienced gardener has been sharing the best tips and tricks to get started.

In this YouTube video, Valerie (@nowgardening) shows how you can start seeds with items already in your home: egg cartons and toilet paper rolls.

She gives an honest review of both and shares which one she's picking for future seed starters.

The scoop

Valerie says that over the years she's learned the best methods for starting seeds, especially with recyclables. She also details why people would want to use things like egg cartons and toilet paper rolls as seed starters in the first place.

"We feel good about using [toilet paper rolls], because we're reusing something we would otherwise throw away or put in the recycling bin," she says in the video.

With the toilet paper rolls, she cuts them in half and arranges them tightly in a good-sized container to keep them from falling over. She uses a three-to-one mix of soil and coco coir to hold in moisture so she doesn't have to water as often. Valerie finds that wetting the soil before packing it into the toilet paper rolls works best.

Once set up in the container, she makes a hole in the middle of each packed toilet paper roll and drops the seeds in. Until the seed germinates, she uses a spray bottle to keep the soil moist on top. Once germinated, she uses a watering can with a pointed tip to water each starter and is careful not to water too much.

The process was similar for the egg carton; however, Valerie noticed the starters didn't germinate until she covered the carton with a plastic covering, seemingly creating a warming effect.

How it's helping

While these seed starters are quite convenient, the real win is for your wallet. Gardeners who reuse household items for seed starting avoid spending extra money on plastic seed trays, peat pots, or starter kits. These purchases can add up quickly, especially for those with large gardens.

Toilet paper rolls, which most households accumulate anyway, become a free and functional alternative. That means more money stays in your pocket for soil, seeds, or other gardening essentials.

Reusing also helps the environment. Every reused carton or tube is one less piece of waste sent to the landfill or tossed into the recycling stream.

Over time, small swaps like this help cut down on what's heading to landfill and reduce the chance that discarded items make their way into waterways and oceans. With millions of tons of paper and cardboard waste generated annually, simple acts of reuse can make a surprising impact.

What everyone's saying

Many new and veteran gardeners took to the comments to share what they have been trying in their garden.

"I use the half shell for starting the seeds. Set them back in the carton to keep them upright. Then I plant in the shell," one person detailed in a comment. "I set them in the hole then gently break the shell. It works every time."

"I'm going to try starting seedlings in Keurig coffee/tea pods," another YouTuber said. "I always remove the used grounds/tea leaves for my compost pile, so the empty pods will be readily available."

Ultimately, Valerie admits she's not a fan of using egg cartons as seed starters, because it's not simple nor easy compared to toilet paper rolls. However, her personal favorite seed-starting vessel is actually old yogurt containers, which she explains in another video.

If you want something simple, affordable, and eco-friendly, you might just find that your gardening tools are already sitting in your recycling bin.

