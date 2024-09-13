Woman shares surprisingly easy method to live a more frugal lifestyle: 'It's all about those small swaps over time'

A popular sustainable retailer recently took to TikTok to share its trick for making your home more eco-friendly — and the hack won't require a huge investment to get started. In fact, it will actually save you money.

The scoop

Zero Waste Store, a noted sustainable-minded retailer, recently posted a TikTok addressing the easiest way to live a more eco-friendly lifestyle. The trick? Doing it one swap at a time.

"You don't need to throw out everything and replace them with eco-friendly products," the brand said in its video. "When you run out of something … just replace it with a more eco-friendly alternative. Plus, you'll save money in the long run by avoiding single-use products."

The brand showcased five sustainable swaps in its video: Swedish dishcloths, lip balm in a paper tube, solid bar dish soap, shampoo bars, and laundry detergent sheets. All are simple swaps that have environmental impact in mind, whether it's ditching a single-use product (like paper towels) or nixing wasteful packaging (like plastic ChapStick tubes).

In a similar video, the brand further explained that using the "non-sustainable" products you already have until they are finished is actually more sustainable than throwing them away unfinished for a low-waste alternative. Just another reason slow swaps are the way to go.

How it's working

Committing to swapping products over time ensures you are using all of what you already have while transitioning to budget-friendly, lower-waste alternatives. This method also allows you to properly research an alternative — like Swedish dishcloths as a paper towel replacer — gradually so becoming more educated on your home's footprint doesn't become overwhelming.

Retailers like Zero Waste Shop do a great job of curating sustainable products, complete with full ingredient lists and environmental benefits. It's truly that easy.

What people are saying

Commenters on Zero Waste Shop's video praised the brand for promoting mindful swapping, which is especially notable for a retailer that relies on making sales to stay in business. Yes, the brand wants you to buy from its shop — but it wants you to do so mindfully and intentionally.

"Yes! It's all about those small swaps over time," one TikToker commented on the video.

In a similar post on the brand's Instagram, followers also agreed that slow sustainable swaps can make all the difference.

"'One swap at a time' — YES!!!" one commenter wrote. "Baby steps work."

