Resident shares photos of downtown building's impressive landscaping transformation: 'Much better'

"I really appreciate [the city's] relative lack of lawns."

A Toronto resident is celebrating some beautiful and beneficial landscaping they came across in their neighborhood.

In a subreddit dedicated to avoiding lawns, they shared a stunning photo of a flowering stretch of garden along a sidewalk.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"A low rise in Toronto (Beaches) replaced their front grass strip with a pollinator garden! Much better," they wrote in the caption.

Replacing the typical grass strip with pollinator-friendly plants has a multitude of benefits for the city and the environment. Natural lawns and native plants require less maintenance, including fewer watering needs.

For example, the California Department of Water reported that a drought-tolerant native garden uses 85% less water annually than a traditional monoculture lawn. For a major city like Toronto, cutting down on costs saves everyone time and money.

Native plants also attract pollinators, as the original poster noted. Pollinators include birds, bees, bats, and other animals and insects that effectively spread pollen from plant to plant and ensure their ongoing life cycle. According to the USDA, 75% of all flowering plants and 35% of the world's food crops rely on pollinators for reproduction, making pollinators a crucial part of any environment.

Community gardens and green spaces have proven to be beneficial for humans, too. They can combat the urban heat island effect, which means lower cooling costs in the summer and overall improved air quality. They also promote physical health in the form of increased physical activity and mental health through reduced stress and anxiety.

People in the comments were wowed by the Toronto resident's find.

One person praised the city, writing, "I really appreciate Toronto's relative lack of lawns. I've been thinking I could post some not-lawn pics from around my neighborhood here."

"A small step is still a step," added another.

Another person was inspired, writing, "Beautiful! I have a small wildflower patch but it mostly only grows clover and dandelions. I wish I could get it to look like this!"

