Resident skeptical of local officials' controversial landscaping technique: 'Is this considered healthy?'

A Redditor took to the r/arborist forum to ask if topping — a tree-pruning method that leaves trees completely bare — is healthy for the trees. Commenters are mostly in agreement: it hurts the tree.

After complaints in the community, local authorities responded by saying that topping trees is "perfectly fine" and "good for the trees." According to the Redditor who shared the post, the authorities also said "they will grow back healthier" after topping.

"Is this considered healthy pruning?" asked the OP.

Topping is meant to reduce the size of the tree in cases when it has become too difficult or hazardous to manage. It's most common to see topping in areas where trees have begun to grow around power and utility lines.

However, topping can cause more harm than good. One side effect is that the tree ends up starving. Without leaves, it becomes unable to regrow the foliage it relies on to defend itself from disease. It can also induce tree sunburns, decay, and weakened branches, per Oregon.gov.

Removing leaves and branches also reduces space for pollinators, which are vital to the health of the local ecosystem and can be good for people's wallets.

Homeowners save money, water, and time by letting plants grow naturally. A natural lawn can produce enough oxygen to sustain a family of four, according to Rolawn. Natural foliage from trees further helps keep areas cool, which helps combat rising global temperatures and reduces the need for power-consuming home cooling systems.

Most commenters were in agreement that topping trees is detrimental to the tree's health.

"Those are topped [trees] and that is not healthy," wrote one commenter. "If someone chopped off your arms and legs and then told you it's good for you, would you believe them?"

