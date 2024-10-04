Tenant devastated after landscapers butcher tree with heavy-handed maintenance: 'I don't even want to go out there'

"The tree will survive, but it'll take many years to become as full as it was."

A tenant has been left devastated after a tree in their garden was butchered by people hired by the homeowners.

They vented their frustration on the subreddit r/arborists, sharing pictures of their heavily trimmed tree.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"It was lovely in the evening, the tree had hummingbirds in it and so many caterpillars that produced lovely mourning cloak butterflies. Now, I don't even want to go out there," the OP wrote.

They then edited the comment to add that they believed that the workers topped the tree — a practice that is illegal in California, where the OP lives.

Topping is exactly what it sounds like — the top part of the tree is cut off, with the big branches reduced to nothing more than stumps.

Many people wrongly believe that topping a tree helps protect it from storm damage and is a good way to make it easier to maintain.

In truth, the tactic actually causes harm to the tree because it results in lost foliage, which prevents the tree from making its own food in its leaves, essentially starving it and weakening it structurally. While a topped tree will survive, it will likely have a reduced life span as a result.

Protecting trees is important because they provide several benefits, from producing oxygen and improving air quality to providing homes to wildlife, including pollinators. Research has demonstrated just how important trees are and estimated that urban trees are worth thousands of dollars each as they combine to provide billions of dollars of value every year.

Planting trees and other native plants can help you rewild your yard and contribute to a healthier ecosystem while reducing the time and money spent maintaining your garden. Trees are great for providing shade and act as a natural barrier against storms and flooding.

Commenters shared in the OP's frustration. "I'd be devastated, I'm sorry," one person wrote. "The tree will survive, but it'll take many years to become as full as it was."

