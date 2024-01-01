Foodie reveals life hack she uses to save more than half the bill when dining out: ‘I need to try this’

“The only thing that would have made it better is a dessert.”

Food is only getting more expensive, and lots of shoppers are looking for a way to save. Meanwhile, many businesses are losing money when they have to toss out food that’s gotten too close to its “sell by” date. But as it turns out, both problems have the same solution.

One thrifty TikToker broke down their experience with Too Good To Go, an app that connects businesses with hungry customers looking for a discount.

The scoop

Too Good To Go is a well-established service that’s already been endorsed by many satisfied customers. Businesses fill surprise bags with food that’s close to its expiration date. Since that date is only there to indicate freshness and quality, not food safety, the food is still good to eat; it just needs to be used quickly. Buyers who are okay with that condition can pick up a bag through the app — and they often get much more food than they otherwise would for that price.

Dallas TikToker Avon Nguyen (@avon.nguyen) has joined the long list of users singing the app’s praises. She recently posted a video detailing her visit to Eataly for a surprise bag.

“Let’s see if Too Good To Go is actually any good,” she says. “I got the large bag from Eataly for $14.99.”

When Nguyen unpacks the bag, she finds a pasta meal kit for four people, a large tub of pasta sauce, a package of spring pea ravioli, a large slice of pizza, a sandwich, and a croissant with prosciutto. Altogether, she estimates the total sticker price of the items at $61 — more than four times what she paid.

“If you don’t mind the items expiring soon, this is a great option,” she concludes. “The only thing that would have made it better is a dessert.”

Why it’s great

Obviously, quadrupling the buying power of your food fund is a great move for your finances. Too Good To Go also gives you a low-cost, low-risk way to sample food you wouldn’t normally try or might not be able to afford.

For businesses, it’s a last chance to make money from items they’d otherwise have to write off and to reduce the amount of garbage they have to deal with on a regular basis.

Finally, it’s a win for the planet. The less food ends up in the dumpster, the fewer resources are wasted and the less fuel is burnt to get food onto America’s tables. Plus, there’s not as much garbage taking up space in landfills.

What everyone’s saying

As one commenter pointed out, even the dessert issue is really just luck of the draw. “I got the large bag once from the same location and got a family size tiramisu!” they said.

Other users underscored just how popular this app is. “I need to try this one! It sells out so quick,” said one commenter.

