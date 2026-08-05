When 90-degree heat stalls tomatoes on the vine, this indoor trick can finish the job

The fruit is capable of continuing the ripening process after it has been removed from the plant.

When summer temperatures climb past 90 degrees, tomato plants can leave gardeners staring at stubborn green fruit and wondering what went wrong.

Even so, heat-delayed tomatoes are not necessarily a lost cause, as the creator behind Gardenary (@Gardenary) revealed. Fruit that has already begun to change color may still be saved with a simple indoor ripening approach.

What's happening?

In a YouTube Short, the creator explained why intense heat can interrupt tomato ripening even when the fruit otherwise looks healthy.

"Are temps over 90 degrees where you live right now? If so, this may be the reason why your tomatoes aren't ripening," the creator said. "When temps are this high, tomatoes can't produce the pigments like lycopene and carotene that change their fruit to red and orange."

That means the tomatoes can remain on the plant without developing the rich red or orange color gardeners are waiting for.

Once a tomato has started to show a bit of color, the creator suggests picking it and letting the rest of the ripening happen indoors instead of leaving it outside in the heat.

"Just pick your green and blushing tomatoes and bring them inside," the creator suggested.

They added the final step in the caption.

"I like to add mine to a brown paper bag in a cool cabinet, or keep them on the windowsill," they wrote.

Why does it matter?

Tomatoes are one of the most popular backyard crops, and losing them to extreme temperatures can be especially frustrating when the plants otherwise look healthy and productive.

Growing your own produce can help cut grocery bills, and many gardeners find that homegrown tomatoes taste far better than store-bought ones.

Time in the garden can also support mental and physical well-being by encouraging movement, time outdoors, and a stronger connection to the food on your plate.

In the comments, one gardener described how quickly a promising season can unravel.

"I had fantastic tomatoes growing and then a family of deer visited during the night," they shared. "They ate most and all the young juice leaves from the two pumpkin plants… well, so much for a delicious home made tomatoe sauce!!! Tragic… that's all I will say…"

What can I do?

In very hot weather, check for tomatoes that are still mostly green but have begun to show a small blush of color. That first hint of color can signal that the fruit can continue ripening after it has been removed from the plant.

After picking them, bring them inside and place them somewhere simple, such as a cool indoor spot or on a windowsill, following the caption's suggestions. The idea is to give the tomatoes a place to finish changing color away from the outdoor heat that is interfering with that process.

Saving a batch of tomatoes from heat stress can preserve flavor, reduce food waste, and help protect the money and effort that went into raising them.

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