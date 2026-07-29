Tomato plants hate 90-degree heat, and old patio umbrellas can save the harvest

That level of heat may lead to blossom drop, sunscald, curled leaves, and fewer tomatoes overall.

Tomatoes love sun, but stretches of 90-degree weather can derail an otherwise healthy backyard harvest. With very hot summer days becoming more frequent, some gardeners are reaching for an unexpectedly simple tool: an old patio or beach umbrella.

What's happening?

Once temperatures stay above 90 degrees, backyard tomatoes can start running into problems. That level of heat may lead to blossom drop, sunscald, curled leaves, and fewer tomatoes overall — a frustrating outcome for gardeners hoping their homegrown produce will help lower grocery costs.

As The Spruce reported, gardening author and radio host Mike McGrath suggests a cheap alternative to buying shade cloth: place an old umbrella in the ground so it can cast shade on tomato plants later in the day.

This option is particularly useful for people who are new to gardening, only have a small number of plants, have limited yard space, or live where extreme heat shows up only a few days each summer. It may make sense to check thrift stores, garage sales, or Facebook Marketplace for a used umbrella before spending money on shade cloth.

The biggest benefit is flexibility. Tomatoes can still soak up direct sun in the morning, with the umbrella providing cover only when the afternoon heat becomes intense.

For timing, McGrath advises closing the umbrella "around 2 p.m., or noon in hotter zones." The Spruce also noted that some newer umbrellas are translucent and have SPF ratings, giving an effect similar to the "30 to 40 percent shade cloth" that works well for tomatoes.

Why does it matter?

Growing tomatoes and other produce at home can help families save money, enjoy fresher, better-tasting food, and spend more time outside being physically active.

Gardening can also support mental well-being. Tending plants, watering in the morning, and harvesting food you grew yourself can be calming and rewarding, especially during stressful times.

As heat waves become more intense and more common, it is becoming harder for people to grow some familiar food crops in traditional ways.

Tomatoes are often among the most productive and popular backyard crops.

What can I do?

If a hot spell is coming, trying an old umbrella could be worthwhile before you buy specialty supplies. It works best as short-term shade during the hottest hours of the day, not as all-day coverage.

The Spruce also recommended several other ways to protect tomatoes from heat: deep early-morning watering to support roots before temperatures climb, mulch to help the soil hold moisture, and lighter pruning so more foliage remains to shield fruit from sun damage.

Picking tomatoes slightly early and letting them finish ripening indoors can also help save the harvest when heat speeds things up.

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