No-dig gardener shares how to freshen up tomatoes in greenhouse heat

"The water on the leaves is not gonna hurt them."

Hot weather can make greenhouse growing feel a little high-stakes, especially for gardeners who have long been told never to wet tomato leaves.

But one veteran no-dig grower is pushing back on that rule with a simpler message that, at times in the searing heat, watering from above can actually help.

What's happening?

In a recent Instagram reel to his account (@charles_dowding), Charles Dowding showed exactly how he handles tomatoes, melons, and cucumbers this season.

Dowding, a longtime no-dig market gardener in the United Kingdom, shared a polytunnel walkthrough on Instagram in late May.

In the clip, Dowding says that "at this time of year," it is "totally fine" to water tomatoes from above in a greenhouse or tunnel. In his view, moisture on the leaves is not harmful in those conditions and can even help plants recover as long as the roots are also getting enough water.

"The water on the leaves is not gonna hurt them," Dowding suggests. "It actually helps them."

He also uses the reel to share a handful of other practical tips. Melons, he says, can be watered generously while they are growing quickly. Young side shoots can be removed early, and vertically trained melons fruit on side shoots rather than the main stem.

"You can't really go wrong giving them water when they're growing at this speed," Dowding says.

He also shows basil interplanted with tomatoes, moves some overcrowded marigolds, and explains that cucumbers were wilting in the afternoon sun, prompting him to add grass cuttings to help keep the roots cool and moist.

Why does it matter?

The comments on the reel reflected that interest in some advice that might buck convention. Some viewers thanked Dowding for the advice on melon side shoots, while others asked about greenhouse temperatures, blight, and what can grow in shadier spaces. Since tomatoes are so popular, they're ripe for hacks.

All of Dowding's moves can serve to make gardening more successful and rewarding for growers. That can help them attain the physical and mental benefits from it, and also generate bigger harvests of healthier, better-tasting produce than at the grocery store.

Of course, that can also save some money as well. It can also help lower the environmental impact of produce that travels long distances to get to the store.

What can I do?

If you're interested in some of Dowding's tips, the best way to get clarity is to reach out directly to him in the comments. He fielded many of the Instagram commenters' questions and provided advice when he could.

The tomato insight had some fans in the comments.

"I often splash water over tomatoes, peppers etc.," one commenter shared. "I've found diseases are prevented by soil health, plant health, ventilation / airflow and regular watering."

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