Tom Cruise faces backlash from locals over plans to buy sprawling estate for future home: 'Turning quiet villages into luxury fortresses'

Tom Cruise is reportedly considering a move across the pond to a specific region in England, RadarOnline.com reported, and locals aren't that pleased about the rumor.

According to the entertainment outlet, the 63-year-old became interested in Charlbury, a town in West Oxfordshire, as a place to settle down with fellow actor Ana de Armas, 37.

Radar Online characterized the Cotswolds region as bucolic, known for "picturesque limestone villages," a hilly landscape, and home to many middle-class Britons.

Cruise's rumored interest in Charlbury has sparked concern among long-term residents, particularly in light of sustained celebrity interest in the area. Ellen DeGeneres, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé have also been reportedly scouting or buying in the area, per the Express.

Locals voiced fears to Radar Online that an influx of celebrities like Cruise and De Armas was "turning quiet villages into luxury fortresses," with something akin to a "civil war" brewing "among the super-rich" in the Cotswolds.

An unnamed local quoted by Radar Online said the region "used to be about tweed and tractors." Wealthy newcomers have influenced local attitudes and the cost of living, residents say, making both less navigable for long-term Cotswolds dwellers.

Their concerns were highly relatable, especially during a cost-of-living crisis that has severely impacted the United Kingdom. Much like in the United States, prices for food and electricity are soaring, and utility providers implemented water restrictions in much of the country this summer.

"Once the stars start hiring local services, everything doubles [in cost]. Builders, decorators, cleaners — they all charge what Hollywood [stars] will pay. Ordinary families are being priced out of the area," lamented a tradesman who declined to provide his name to the outlet.

A local official also withheld their name when commenting on the rumor, but echoed concerns expressed by established residents. The council member cited properties that sat unused, maintained largely for show and perhaps brief sojourns.

"We see a lot of big houses sitting dark for months, guarded by security vans. They're not communities anymore — they're showpieces," the councilor asserted.

Although increasingly higher costs were a major concern among residents quoted, the loss of community connection was another primary worry. One local said celebrities like Cruise and De Armas were unlikely to contribute to these important bonds.

Cruise would likely "build a fortress with everything he needs so he won't have to leave," the individual speculated to Radar Online, musing that the action star was unlikely to mingle at the pub or in community clubs and at events.

