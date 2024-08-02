Home maintenance expert reveals how to easily clean hidden spot in your bathroom: 'That must be why there's an odd smell'

"Never really thought about cleaning the tank, until I saw this."

Here's a simple hack that could save you from stinky surprises and costly repairs: cleaning your toilet tank.

While we're all familiar with scrubbing the bowl, the tank often gets overlooked. But this hidden reservoir can harbor mold, minerals, and bacteria that lead to unpleasant odors and damage to your toilet's inner workings.

The scoop

On Instagram, home maintenance expert Kyshawn of Weekly Home Check (@weeklyhomecheck) shared an easy method to tackle this oft-forgotten task. Here's how it works:

"Over time, mold, minerals, rust, and bacteria can build up in the tank, which can lead to smells and corrosion of the parts," Kyshawn explains in his video. "

To clean your toilet tank:



1. Turn off the water supply behind the toilet.



2. Flush to drain the tank, removing any leftover water with a cup.



3. Fill the tank halfway with distilled white vinegar.



4. Let it sit for a few hours or overnight.



5. Flush and scrub the inside of the tank.

Kyshawn recommends doing this at least once a year, especially in areas with hard water.

How it's working

This hack is a win-win for your wallet and the planet. By maintaining your toilet tank, you can avoid costly repairs, high utility bills, or untimely replacements down the line.

Plus, using vinegar instead of harsh chemical cleaners saves money and reduces your exposure to potentially harmful substances. In fact, there are many cheap, natural alternatives to popular cleaning products that can save people money by utilizing ingredients they already have at home while being just as effective and often safer than store-bought alternatives.

For instance, from an environmental standpoint, this DIY approach to toilet tank cleaning cuts down on plastic waste from store-bought cleaning products. It also helps conserve water by keeping your toilet running efficiently. And by using vinegar, a natural and biodegradable cleaner, you're reducing the amount of chemicals that end up in our water systems.

Want to switch out other chemical-laden cleaners for cheap alternatives? Try scrubbing your grill with an onion or cleaning your headlights with an orange.

What people are saying

Instagram users are flushing with excitement over this simple yet effective hack.

One commenter admitted, "That must be why there's an odd smell even after I thoroughly clean the toilet.... never really thought about cleaning the tank, until I saw this."

Another chimed in, "You got me good this week. This was NOT on my radar. Great timing though because I just got done cleaning everything else haha."

Many viewers appreciate Kyshawn's clear instructions and calm demeanor. As one fan put it, "His soothing voice gives me confidence to clean places I've never looked at."

By adopting this easy cleaning habit, you're not just freshening up your bathroom — you're taking a small but meaningful step toward a cleaner home and a healthier planet.

So, remember to give your toilet tank some TLC. Your nose (and your water bill) will thank you.

