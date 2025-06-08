Plumbing expert shares surprisingly easy toilet fix you can do at home instead of calling a plumber: 'You're a lifesaver'

A TikTok from DIY expert Dave Doc DIY (@dave_doc_diy) is making homeowners rethink their next call to the plumber — because fixing a faulty toilet may be way easier (and cheaper) than most people think.

In the clip, Dave addresses a common toilet problem: running water. He offers two simple fixes using parts you can grab at any hardware store, which can save you time, money, and water waste, all without calling a pro.

The scoop

Dave explains that if your toilet tank isn't refilling correctly or has a delayed shutoff, a worn seal in the fill valve could be the culprit. Just replace the seal to fix the issue — he uses a Fluidmaster 242 diaphragm gasket. Remember to turn off the water first.

"All you do is twist off the top, slide the new diaphragm into the slot, tighten it on until you hear that click and make sure it's attached, turn the water on, and see how you're doing," Dave says.

If that doesn't work, he moves on to the second option: swapping out the top half of the valve with a Fluidmaster Pro 45 fill valve, skipping the need to replace the entire setup. "My stem wasn't in bad shape, so I can just replace the top half," he explains. "Pull out the ring, which disconnects it, slide it up, slide the new one on. You just fixed your own toilet."

How it's helping

This hack can save homeowners $100 or more — the average cost of a plumber's visit just to assess a problem, not to mention labor or parts. The Fluidmaster parts Dave recommends cost around $5 to $15, and the fix takes less than 10 minutes.

This hack can help prevent wasted water from a slow-filling or constantly running toilet, which can add up to hundreds of gallons each month. That means savings on your water bill and a smaller environmental footprint. It also cuts down on wasted parts. While some homeowners might have replaced the entire unit, Dave shows there's no need to toss out a functional stem when you can just replace the faulty part of the valve.

To save more water, homeowners can follow this hack to displace water in the tank or this hack to help the toilet fill faster. There are many more DIY steps you can take to make your home more efficient — for example, making your house a smart home and weatherizing your home.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were quick to praise the tip.

"Been doing this for years. This is the first video I have seen of this being done," one user wrote.

Another added: "I've never actually saved a stem. Good idea."

Others were impressed by how doable it all seemed.

"You're a lifesaver! Thank you for this!" one commenter wrote.

Another said: "Omg!!! Thank you! I just bought my home and kept hearing water! Bill is $400 but I fixed it."

