Woman reveals how to slash your water bill with surprisingly simple toilet hack — here's how it's done

Toilets use more water than anything else in a home — almost 30% of a home's indoor water usage, with up to six gallons per flush.

This is why even the simplest DIY toilet hacks are worth trying to help you save money on your water bills and do your part to conserve the precious resource of water.

The scoop

In a viral TikTok video, natural cleaning products company Blueland (@blueland) shared a hack for reusing plastic bottles in a toilet tank to save water.

In the video, Blueland demonstrates how to fill the bottle with tank water to save a liter of water per flush. The hack involves placing a handful of marbles or pebbles in the bottle to add weight, carefully positioning it in the tank, and checking it periodically to ensure it hasn't shifted inside.

"Taking up space in your toilet tank reduces the amount of water needed to fill it," Blueland explained in the caption. "Save water and space in landfills with every flush."

How it's helping

With very minimal time, effort, or cost, Blueland's toilet hack provides a quick and easy solution to unnecessary water waste.

TikTokers, YouTubers, and Redditors worldwide are changing the way we think about plumbing and water use. Simple toilet tests can save you hundreds of dollars, and manageable lifestyle changes can cut your water use by half.

Investing in smart home technology and weatherization upgrades can have a huge impact on household savings and pollution contributions. But even repurposing a bottle that may otherwise end up in a landfill and saving several liters of water daily is a huge step in the right direction toward mindful, sustainable living.

What people are saying

TikTok users have been loving, bookmarking, and sharing this hack with others for inspiration.

One TikToker wrote in the comments, "I have a tenanted house with shared rooms. Last month, my bill was $700 in water. As an investor, I appreciate this!"

Meanwhile, another TikTok user offered an additional tip for saving water: "There is an adjustment knob in the tank that allows you to lessen or increase the amount of water you want to fill the bowl with."

"If you do this, you're clever asf," a third TikToker commented on Blueland's video.

