  • Home Home

Woman shares simple tips to fix common toilet issue without calling plumber: 'This helped'

"Thanks for the vid."

by Lily Crowder
"Thanks for the vid."

Photo Credit: iStock

Issues with home appliances can be a real pain, but one generous TikToker shared how she was able to fix a plumbing issue completely on her own.

The scoop

In a video posted by 007: UndaCover Diva (@007shakennotscurred), the creator shows that her toilet is making a loud whining sound. "I've been living with this foghorn for months," she writes on the screen.

@007shakennotscurred TRY THIS FIRST to fix your foghorn flushing toilet! It worked for me!!! #singlelife #savemoneyhack #diy #toiletfix #womenempowerment #justsaynn #1mintutorial ♬ Epic Music(863502) - Draganov89

She shows the steps she took to fix her toilet, offering the disclaimer that she is not a plumber, though this did work for her.

The video walks through turning off the water, flushing the toilet, removing the lid, and popping off the cap on the fill valve. Then, she unscrews the water level adjustment rod before taking it out, revealing a removable valve seal, which the TikToker replaces with a new one from a home improvement store.

After putting everything back in its place, the toilet flushes perfectly — no foghorn to be heard.

How it's helping

These kinds of DIY home hacks not only keep your home safe and running smoothly but can also really save you money.

Watch now: Is this common bathroom item making you sick?

"Small plumbing repairs like unclogging a sink or drain cleaning cost $75 to $250," HomeGuide reports.

Since simply calling a plumber to come take a look at your issue usually costs at least a service fee, handling it yourself is a great alternative.

Another way to keep things in top shape and save money on maintenance and servicing is to weatherize your home. By sealing windows and doors as well as generally insulating your house, you can both cut down on the price of heating and cooling and protect your house against the elements.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were quick to praise the TikToker.

How much money do you plan to spend on home improvement projects this year?

Under $1K 😎

$1K to $5K 💵

$5K to $10K 💰

Over $10K 🤑

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Thanks for the vid. This helped," one user said.

Another person added: "Thank [you] for the video!! I fixed my toilet all by myself."

To further protect your home and increase your savings, installing solar panels can help you disconnect from utility services and bring your monthly energy costs down to or near $0. EnergySage provides a free service that makes it simple to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on a solar installation.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x