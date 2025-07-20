Woman shares simple tips to fix common toilet issue without calling plumber: 'This helped'

Issues with home appliances can be a real pain, but one generous TikToker shared how she was able to fix a plumbing issue completely on her own.

The scoop

In a video posted by 007: UndaCover Diva (@007shakennotscurred), the creator shows that her toilet is making a loud whining sound. "I've been living with this foghorn for months," she writes on the screen.

She shows the steps she took to fix her toilet, offering the disclaimer that she is not a plumber, though this did work for her.

The video walks through turning off the water, flushing the toilet, removing the lid, and popping off the cap on the fill valve. Then, she unscrews the water level adjustment rod before taking it out, revealing a removable valve seal, which the TikToker replaces with a new one from a home improvement store.

After putting everything back in its place, the toilet flushes perfectly — no foghorn to be heard.

How it's helping

These kinds of DIY home hacks not only keep your home safe and running smoothly but can also really save you money.

"Small plumbing repairs like unclogging a sink or drain cleaning cost $75 to $250," HomeGuide reports.

Since simply calling a plumber to come take a look at your issue usually costs at least a service fee, handling it yourself is a great alternative.

Another way to keep things in top shape and save money on maintenance and servicing is to weatherize your home. By sealing windows and doors as well as generally insulating your house, you can both cut down on the price of heating and cooling and protect your house against the elements.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were quick to praise the TikToker.

"Thanks for the vid. This helped," one user said.

Another person added: "Thank [you] for the video!! I fixed my toilet all by myself."

