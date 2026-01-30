  • Home Home

Gardener reveals genius hack using old toilet paper tubes: 'That's so cool'

"Can't wait to finally use them!"

by Grace Howarth
One TikTok gardener shared a video on how to transform toilet paper tubes into biodegradable seed starters.

Photo Credit: iStock

A hack that repurposes toilet paper tubes into mini plant pots will see you turning your trash into treasure.

Buying loads of new gardening equipment can be pricey, and may even prevent you from giving it a go. However, turning to your recycling bin for supplies could end up saving you money while helping you grow your perfect garden.

TikTok gardener Tatyanah Lee (@tatyanahlee) shared a handy video that showed how she transforms toilet paper tubes into biodegradable seed starters.

@tatyanahlee They are also a carbon source which feeds soil life and supports root development 👏 👏 👏 Save up for planting season!! #garden #veggiegarden #gardenhack #toiletpaperroll ♬ Best Part - Instrumental - Smooth Jazz All Stars

After snipping four cuts around the base of a cardboard tube, Lee folds the flaps in and interlinks them so they lock shut.

Once that is complete, she fills it with soil and plants seeds inside. With sunlight and watering, the seeds turn into sprouts. 

Since the cardboard is biodegradable, you can then plant the whole tube without worrying about damaging any part of the crop when transferring. The cardboard also acts as a carbon source, which "feeds soil life and supports root development," according to the TikToker.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies

Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients.

Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated.

Learn more

Toilet paper tubes can also be transformed into seed bombs or used to propagate plants

Lee highlights how this hack works for gardening beginners or those on tight budgets. The cardboard tube planters are also a much more environmentally friendly option than plastic pots.

Sadly, plastic pots are the most widely available option at most garden shops, but they can leach microplastics into the soil and will not break down for hundreds of years. 

Choosing biodegradable options where you can will be kinder to the planet and your plants.

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

TikTok users praised the thrifty thinking in Lee's gardening hack.

"That's so cool," one person commented.

"I saved mine all fall and winter," another user added, referencing their toilet paper tube collection. "Can't wait to finally use them!"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x