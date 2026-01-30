Gardener reveals genius hack using old toilet paper tubes: 'That's so cool'

"Can't wait to finally use them!"

A hack that repurposes toilet paper tubes into mini plant pots will see you turning your trash into treasure.

Buying loads of new gardening equipment can be pricey, and may even prevent you from giving it a go. However, turning to your recycling bin for supplies could end up saving you money while helping you grow your perfect garden.

TikTok gardener Tatyanah Lee (@tatyanahlee) shared a handy video that showed how she transforms toilet paper tubes into biodegradable seed starters.

After snipping four cuts around the base of a cardboard tube, Lee folds the flaps in and interlinks them so they lock shut.

Once that is complete, she fills it with soil and plants seeds inside. With sunlight and watering, the seeds turn into sprouts.

Since the cardboard is biodegradable, you can then plant the whole tube without worrying about damaging any part of the crop when transferring. The cardboard also acts as a carbon source, which "feeds soil life and supports root development," according to the TikToker.

Toilet paper tubes can also be transformed into seed bombs or used to propagate plants.

Lee highlights how this hack works for gardening beginners or those on tight budgets. The cardboard tube planters are also a much more environmentally friendly option than plastic pots.

Sadly, plastic pots are the most widely available option at most garden shops, but they can leach microplastics into the soil and will not break down for hundreds of years.

Choosing biodegradable options where you can will be kinder to the planet and your plants.

TikTok users praised the thrifty thinking in Lee's gardening hack.

"That's so cool," one person commented.

"I saved mine all fall and winter," another user added, referencing their toilet paper tube collection. "Can't wait to finally use them!"

