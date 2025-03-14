Man shares brilliant way to save money on your garden using old toilet paper rolls: 'You are the bomb'

If you love gardening, you know the costs of tools and supplies such as planters can add up. However, one gardener recently shared a simple and budget-friendly way to keep gardening costs down — and it involves something you'd usually toss in the trash.

In the video, Creative Explained (@creative_explained) reveals how to repurpose empty toilet paper rolls as biodegradable seed starters, helping you save money while reducing waste. The hack is a win-win: It keeps plastic out of your garden and makes use of something you'd normally throw away.

The scoop

In the video, the creator walks viewers through the process of transforming toilet paper rolls into mini planters for seeds. The hack is super simple. Just fold one side of the roll inward to create a base, fill it with soil and water, and plant your seeds.

Because the rolls are biodegradable, you can plant them directly into the ground once the seedlings are ready to be transferred. Say goodbye to those wasteful plastic seed trays.

"I'm pretty sure all of us are going to take a s*** at some point, so save the tubes," the TikToker says in the video.

How it's helping

This clever gardening hack is a great money-saver. By repurposing empty toilet paper rolls, you can skip buying plastic seed trays or starter pots, which can cost from $5 to $20. Also, since you can move the seedlings right into the garden when they're ready without uprooting them, it saves time and avoids disturbing the fragile plants.

Not only does this hack save money, but it also has some bonus environmental perks. By using biodegradable toilet paper rolls instead of plastic alternatives, you're preventing excess waste in our landfills as well as helping protect our oceans from pollution.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, over 35 million tons of plastic waste was generated in the United States in 2018 alone, with only 8.7% of it being recycled. Simple swaps such as this one can collectively make a big difference.

If you want to learn more useful ways to reuse old containers, check out this guide to repurposing containers and packaging. In addition to finding new uses for things you already have, there are ways to make a profit while decluttering, from recycling your old sneakers through GotSneakers to trading in your old books for new reads with PaperBackSwap.

What everyone's saying

The comments section on the post was packed with praise for this eco-friendly hack.

"You are the bomb!!! I save this stuff — like: all your content; you have just answered 4 or 5 questions on what to repurpose it with!!!" one user wrote.

Another added, "This guy is a genius."

