Gardener reveals genius reason she never throws away old toilet paper tubes: 'I can't wait to use these'

Toilet paper tubes could save you time and money when planting seeds in the spring.

The scoop

Don't toss your empty toilet paper tubes — they can make your gardening life a little easier.

TikToker and gardener Plant Wise Living (@plantwiseliving) demonstrated how to use toilet paper tubes as budget-friendly, biodegradable spacers for the garden.

"I'm about to show you a one-second garden hack that's going to save you so much time in the spring, but you have to start now," she says.

Instead of tossing the toilet paper tube when the roll is done, save the empty tubes in a bag until spring. When it's time to plant your seeds, you can use the tubes as "natural biodegradable spacers for your seeds," she explains.

Since cardboard is compostable, you can place the tubes directly into the soil. The rolls will break down over time once they have helped to keep your seedlings separate as they grow.

How it's helping

To prevent overcrowding, seeds should be spaced far enough apart to prevent tangled roots, nutrient competition, and stunted growth. You can buy seed spacers, but why spend money on something you can easily make yourself?

Cardboard can be good for your plants, too. As the tube decomposes, it introduces carbon and other organic matter into the soil.

Whether you're a gardening novice or a certified green thumb, gardening tips and tricks like these make it easier to enjoy the benefits of growing your own food.

Not only do you get to enjoy perfectly ripe, fresh, organic produce straight from your backyard, but gardening can improve your mental and physical health, too.

Spending time in the garden can lower stress levels, reduce feelings of depression, and increase overall mood.

Gardening is considered a form of moderate exercise, and regular gardening improves physical health and reduces the risk of developing diseases like diabetes, dementia, and heart disease.

What everyone's saying

Viewers appreciated Plant Wise Living's simple spacer DIY.

One user said, "Thank you for this idea!"

Plant Wise Living replied, saying, "I can't wait to use these toilet paper rolls in my own garden next spring."

"Good idea," another commenter wrote.

