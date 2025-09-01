Mom shares clever hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'This is so fun'

If you want to get a new toy for your baby without spending a ton of money, you can find the answer in your own household, according to this TikTok mom. Where? Your bathroom.

The scoop

A post from @playlearnbond on TikTok showcases how she makes use of a household item most people would throw away without a second thought to entertain her baby: toilet paper rolls.

@playlearnbond Day 5 of No-Buy Baby Play: Pull & Play Tubes 🚀✨ A simple sensory win using toilet paper rolls, tape, and scarves (or whatever you have on hand!) This activity builds hand strength, coordination, and keeps little hands busy 🙌 Don't have play scarves? Try: 🧻 Tissue paper 📰 Newspaper or magazines 🛍️ Plastic bags 👕 Old T-shirt strips 🎁 Wrapping paper scraps 👉 Always monitor closely during play, especially with small parts or materials that can tear. Follow along for more zero-cost baby play ideas.. I'm sharing one every day this week! ♬ Wannabe - Spice Girls

By taping them to the wall and filling them with play scarves, she creates an interactive yet simple way for her baby to have fun without the need to buy a new toy.

"This activity builds strength, coordination, and keeps the little hands busy!" the post reads.

And even if you don't have play scarves specifically, she notes that any paper-like material can work, such as old newspapers, plastic bags, or even tissue paper. This means you can customize this to the items you have available while recycling at the same time.

How it's helping

This hack not only demonstrates how easy it is to save money by recycling old materials in your home instead of buying new ones, but also benefits the environment by preventing them from ending up in landfills.

This is especially the case if you decide to use things like plastic bags or old papers in place of play scarves. Finding ways to give old things a new purpose is always better — and cheaper — than buying something new.

You can even use this hack to create new toys for your pets, as demonstrated by this pet owner.

By understanding what you can and cannot recycle, you can both save money and, in some cases, even earn rewards for your efforts depending on your location. Various organizations and stores will help you declutter any items you have left over at home, including clothes and electronics.

What everyone's saying

The few comments made in the post were all positive, discussing how fun and simple the activity looks.

"This is so fun!" one comment read.

"Love creating toys!!!" wrote another.

