Garden expert shares money-saving tip to help you make the most of your produce: 'This one I didn't know'

"Learning new ways to use your plants will help you get even more bang for your buck in the garden."

A gardening expert on TikTok shared some helpful tips about getting the most out of your broccoli plant.

The scoop

An expert from Eden Brothers (@edenbrothers) shared a video of all the ways you can use your broccoli plants beyond the florets.

#broccoli #gardening #howtogarden #gardeningknowhow #gardeningtips #vegetablegarden ♬ original sound - Eden Brothers @edenbrothers Get more out of your garden by learning new ways to use your plants! Broccoli is a perfect example, did you know the leaves of the plant are edible too? Trim off some of the leaves and steam or sautee them for a delicious and nutritious side dish. Removing the lower leaves can help with airflow, or collect some of the younger, smaller leaves for a more tender treat. You can also let a plant or two flower and go to seed. Collect the seeds from the dried pods and use them for future planting, or try your hand at growing microgreens. Learning new ways to use your plants will help you get even more bang for your buck in the garden. Will you try any of these ideas? #edenbrothers

She pointed out that broccoli leaves are "actually edible and delicious," and she's been trimming them off her plant weekly and sautéing them with her meals. Removing some of the leaves also helps airflow, and harvesting younger, smaller leaves can be a "more tender treat."

The gardener also showed a plant she let flower and go to seed, explaining that she's letting them dry out on the plant to harvest for next season's planting.

How it's helping

Gardening already helps you save money on produce, with a $70 investment yielding $600 in produce annually. Eliminating waste from your food also cuts down on expenses, as the Environmental Protection Agency estimates the average family of four in the U.S. throws away $1,500 worth of food a year — a waste of not just your money but resources like water, fertilizer, and fuel, too.

Growing your own food has a huge variety of health benefits, from cutting down on pesticides getting into your system to providing you with even better nutrition. A recent study showed that people engaging in gardening were consuming 1.4 more grams of daily fiber than their non-gardening counterparts, a major health benefit on top of the physical activity and demonstrated mental health boost.

What everyone's saying

Some people in the comments were surprised by the information, with one person writing: "This one I didn't know. TY I will be eating the leaves."

Another was aware of the benefits, sharing: "I blend mine in my smoothie!"

A fellow home gardener shared another helpful usage, commenting: "My chickens enjoy the leaves and I love the florets."

