Woman shares clever gardening hack using old toilet paper tubes: 'Simple [and] sturdy'

Gardeners know the unique thrill of watching their hard work come to life when a plant blooms. But enjoying this while also helping the environment can be even more rewarding, as one poster demonstrated.

The scoop

In a video shared on Instagram, Stephanie (@hope.and.wildflowers) demonstrates how she turns old toilet paper rolls into seed starters.

She shows how she cuts the bottom of the rolls to fold in so they hold the soil, and then dips them in water to moisturize before filling with soil and a seed. Later, the video shows a plant growing!

The caption accompanying the video says, "One of my favorite low-waste ways to start seeds is using toilet paper rolls. They are simple, sturdy, and transplant beautifully without disturbing the roots."

How it's helping

Innovative hacks like this are great for a variety of reasons. First and foremost, they can save people money. Instead of buying more and more materials, they can use what they already have around the house.

But it's also a boon for the environment. Figuring out how to repurpose containers or packaging keeps items out of crowded landfills or from polluting the ocean. The seed starter is only one of many incredible hacks available on the internet.

For instance, one poster shared that toilet paper rolls are a great addition to a compost pile because they help fertilize the soil and enhance microorganism activity. Another shared how they use toilet paper rolls to propagate plants from mother plants before transferring them to their own pots.

Of course, some items quite simply cannot be reused in their current forms. It's important that people know their recycling options to make sure they dispose of things safely and properly. Some people might even find they can get rewards or money for their old electronics or clothes.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the original post were impressed by the ingenuity of using toilet paper rolls as seed starters.

One said, "I start peas with my students this way… So easy for them to take home to plant in their home gardens."

Another was concerned about mold growing on the toilet paper rolls, but the poster had already thought of that.

"What I do is it comes down to moisture and airflow," they said. "I make sure the rolls are well drained and not overwatered and kept somewhere with good air circulation."

