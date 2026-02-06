Woman shares clever hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'Definitely using this'

It's not always easy or affordable to find new ways of keeping Fido busy, but this dog enrichment idea utilizes a commonly thrown out item.

The scoop

The TikTok account for dogs Casper and Diesiel (@casper.diesiel) shared a super simple way their owners keep them entertained.

@casper.diesiel A toilet paper roll and some dried kibble makes a great enrichment toy if you're like me and have to live on a budget ♬ original sound - James Jones

"A toilet paper roll and some dried kibble makes a great enrichment toy if you're like me and have to live on a budget," they wrote.

Toilet paper or paper towel rolls can turn into cheap and easy enrichment for pets. Simply fold one end of the tube inwards, then fill the tube with treats or kibble. Fold the other end of the roll to create a safe, simple, and fun activity for your dog or cat.

For an extra challenge, put the smaller toilet paper tube with treats inside a larger paper towel tube. You can also cut the tubes up and lay them flat to make a DIY snuffle mat.

Once your pet is finished ripping up the cardboard, recycle the scraps or add them to your compost pile.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

How it's helping

Dogs and cats require regular enrichment activities, like walks, puzzles, and games, to stay happy and healthy. Thankfully, there are a ton of cheap and easy DIYs for pet parents on a budget.

Turn old T-shirts into the perfect tug-of-war toy, or fill a fuzzy sock with paper and catnip for an attackable plushie.

For food-motivated pets, make your own dog biscuits from pet-safe food scraps, or cook and freeze broccoli stalks for a teeth-cleaning chew. Both of these are a healthy snack and a great way to reduce food waste.

Toilet-paper tube toy ideas are especially resourceful, as you'd likely just throw the tubes away. Instead, your pet enjoys an engaging activity, and you give the cardboard an additional purpose. It's a win-win.

What everyone's saying

Commenters appreciated the simplicity of the paper towel tube toy.

"Love this!" one user said. "Even though my dogs only care about destroying the cardboard rather than the food or treats inside."

"Definitely using this," another viewer wrote.

A third suggested they "throw some treats or kibble on a blanket too and wrap it … my dogs love that."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.