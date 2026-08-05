US safety officials recall nearly 140,000 toddler stools tied to 17 injuries

This recall comes after one tower-stool recall in late April and another in May involving 125,000.

Federal safety regulators have ordered a recall of nearly 140,000 toddler tower stools sold online, warning that the products may tip, collapse or trap a child while being used.

As WCNC reported, they were advertised as a way to help children stand at kitchen-counter height.

What happened?

On July 30, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said it is recalling about 138,271 children's tower stools sold under the Woodure, HARPPA, and Mangohood Direct brands through three separate recalls.

The agency said the stools may tip or fold during use, and the openings along the sides are large enough for a child's torso to slip through, creating an entrapment risk.

Amazon sold roughly 91,000 of the affected Woodure Toddler Kitchen Step Stools (models WD1764, WD1357 and WD1720) from July 2024 to June 2026 for about $60 to $100.

The recall also includes about 41,166 HARPPA Nordi Foldable Toddler Towers (model HANS0002) sold on Harppababy.com and Amazon from September 2023 through June 2026 for around $130, and 105 Mangohood Direct Kids Kitchen Standing Towers (model LT003) sold on Amazon from July 2025 to March 2026 for roughly $57 to $67.

Why does it matter?

Often called learning towers, these stools are intended to let toddlers take part in activities at the kitchen counter. If the structure is unstable or the side openings are too wide, they can create fall and entrapment hazards.

The Woodure notice revealed that there were 22 reports of tip-overs or instability, which resulted in 15 injuries like cuts, bruises, and scrapes. The HARPPA notice added three reports of tip-overs and collapse with two injuries reported. Mangohood reported none.

As WCNC noted, this recall comes after one tower-stool recall in late April and another in May involving 125,000 Cosyland-branded stools.

With so many products available on Amazon and other online marketplaces, it can be hard for regulators and consumers to keep track of what is safe, what might be hazardous, and which products have been recalled.

What's being done?

The companies are providing free tools to fix their products, which they will ship directly to customers for free, per the notices.

People who bought the recalled Woodure stools are being told to stop using them and contact the company for a free repair kit. The kit includes protective nets, stabilizing feet and installation instructions, and the model number is engraved beneath the bottom step.

Similarly, HARPPA customers can request a free repair kit through the company's website. Mangohood Direct customers can email Hangzhou Xinyanchuangxin at mangohood2021@163.com to request repair parts, including stabilizing feet and instructions.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.