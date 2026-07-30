Amazon-sold torch lighters recalled over missing child-resistant features — dunk in water for refund

"A risk of serious injury or death from fire and burn hazards."

A recall is covering thousands of Jobon lighters that were sold on Amazon because they lack child-resistant features.

What happened?

According to LiveNow from Fox, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled thousands of Jobon butane torch lighters after finding they were sold without the required child-resistant features.

Included in the recall are gray/brown, gold/black, and camouflage-print models produced in China by Wenzhou Zhongbang Smoking Set Manufacturing Co., Ltd., which the agency identified as Jobon Official Store.

The lighters were listed on Amazon.com and Alibaba.com from April 2021 through September 2025, and they sold for between $5 and $20.

Because the products do not meet the mandatory federal safety standard for multipurpose lighters, the CPSC said they present "a risk of serious injury or death from fire and burn hazards."

The agency also said the lighters did not meet the pre-market submission requirement intended to show they include child-resistant mechanisms and comply with U.S. safety regulations.

Why is this concerning?

Child-resistant mechanisms are not optional on products like these. They are intended to help prevent children from accidentally igniting dangerous flames.

Without that protection, torch lighters carry risks in kitchens, workshops, and around flammable materials.

The recall also raises concerns about online marketplaces, where low-cost products can reach consumers before compliance problems are flagged.

In this case, the items were sold for years despite failing requirements designed to protect people from "serious injury or death," as the agency said.

What can I do?

The first step is to stop using the lighter right away if you have one of the recalled models.

Consumers should check the lighter's color and style against the recall notice: gray/brown, gold/black, or camouflage print.

For a refund, the CPSC says consumers should write "RECALLED" on the lighter in permanent marker, place it in a bowl of water, and take a photo while it is submerged. They can then use the contact instructions in the recall notice to submit the image and request a refund.

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