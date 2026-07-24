Nearly 6,000 children's kitchen step stools recalled in the US over collapse, falls, and entrapment

The stools also have openings large enough for a child's torso to pass through.

Nearly 6,000 SDADI children's kitchen step stools have been recalled after safety officials warned that they can collapse or tip over when a child is using them. The stools also have openings large enough for a child's torso to pass through, creating a risk of serious injury or death from falls and entrapment.

Parents and caregivers who use these standing towers to involve kids in cooking or hand-washing should check if they have one of the recalled models as soon as possible.

What happened?

The recall covers 5,952 SDADI Kitchen Step Stools sold as models LT01 and LT05. Safety officials say the children's towers can collapse or tip over while in use, and the openings on the front and back are large enough for a child's torso to pass through.

In the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission notice, those issues are identified as hazards that can result in serious injury or death from entrapment, falls, or tip-overs.

Made in China, the recalled products are wooden standing towers for children that measure about 35 inches high, 15 to 18 inches wide, and 18 inches deep. They were sold in gray, white, espresso, pink, and natural wood finishes, and the recall number is listed as 26-628, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Yiwushi Bihe Trading Co., Ltd. has received eight reports involving instability or tipping, including reports of four injuries such as scrapes, cuts, and bruises. The stools were sold online through major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy from April 2024 through September 2025, with prices ranging from $45 to $155.

Why does it matter?

These types of products designed for young children are often used during busy parts of the day — when adults are making meals, cleaning up, or juggling multiple tasks at once.

Product recalls are one of the main ways safety agencies and companies try to prevent injuries in homes, especially for children, who can be more vulnerable to falls, head injuries, and suffocation or entrapment risks.

This recall is part of a wider series of consumer safety alerts involving products used in kitchens, nurseries, and play spaces.

What can I do?

Anyone with an SDADI Kitchen Step Stool labeled LT01 or LT05 should stop using it right away. The CPSC advises consumers to keep the stool away from children and contact Yiwushi Bihe Trading to receive a full refund.

If you're not sure if your stool is part of the recall, check the model number and compare the color, size, and purchase window. These units were sold between April 2024 and September 2025.

It can also help to save retailer receipts, product listings, and order confirmations for children's gear, since that information can speed up refund requests during recalls. Keeping track of recall number 26-628 may also make the process easier.

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