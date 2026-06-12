Gardener spots 'groggy' toad hibernating in their peppers

"This is the best wake-up call I've seen all week."

Unexpected visitors are part of the deal in many vegetable gardens, and one pepper bed recently revealed a very sleepy and well-hidden guest.

Photos shared on Reddit captured a drowsy-looking toad tucked into the garden.

What happened?

On the r/gardening forum, a user shared a photo under the caption: "A toad was hibernating in my peppers" with a sobbing emoji.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



In the image, the toad appears tucked low in the soil among the pepper plants. Indeed, the toad was looking right at home in the similarly colored soil in the first photo.

A quick glance, and one might even miss it. In the second zoomed-in photo, it was much easier to make out the visitor.

Commenters focused on the animal's sleepy expression, and they loved the cameo.

"Looks groggy," one wrote. "Someone overslept!"

Why does it matter?

Vegetable gardens can double as shelter for wildlife. Loose soil, mulch, dense leaves, and raised beds may offer small animals protected places to settle in and avoid the elements.

That is part of why many gardeners are glad to see toads nearby. They eat insects and other small critters that can damage leaves and stems, so they are often seen as a form of natural pest control by growers trying not to rely too heavily on chemical treatments.

As one commenter put it, "Toads are generally considered good because they eat the bugs that want to eat your plants!"

For gardeners who want toads of their own, growing native plants is a great way to attract them for an impromptu visit, just like the OP got.

What are people saying?

Some readers were mainly shocked by how hidden the animal had been.

"He was all buried in there!!?" one commenter wrote in astonishment.

"Aw!! His hair is all tussled, must've slept well hehe," another quipped.

"This is the best wake-up call I've seen all week," a gardener wrote. "Found a garter snake in my kale one spring and I still don't know who was more surprised."

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