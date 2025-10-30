Gardener shares stunning video of adorable backyard 'tenant': 'Living his best life'

Cultivating your dream garden can bring you a lot of joy, but it also comes with responsibility. Don't forget about the wildlife that may call your outdoor space.

TikTok account Wildflower Yard (@wildfloweryard) posted a video that went viral about a toad that lives in her garden under a dish. The woman behind the account mostly posts about the plants and wildlife she tends to in her yard in California.

In this video, she shares why toads are so beneficial to have around.

"You definitely want toads in your garden. A single toad can eat as many as 3,000 bugs in a month. They can live up to 12 years and are wonderful tenants for your yard. They hibernate in the winter and become active as the weather warms up," she says in the post.

She advises that toads will be happy in your yard with a dish or pot to hide under and a water source so they can hydrate by absorbing water through their skin. This makes them sensitive to chemicals found in gardening products, and they can also be dangerous and toxic to dogs.

"Their skin is very porous and delicate, so consider going organic to keep them safe and healthy. Just like pollinators, toads need a range of plants, and especially native plants. They like a messy garden with decaying leaves and piles of branches for a natural shelter," she says.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

You can start making your backyard welcoming to local wildlife by researching and installing native plants suited to your gardening zone. Going native encourages biodiversity, supports pollinators, and helps wildlife survive. This ultimately benefits us, as pollinators protect the human food supply.

Try rewilding your yard by growing a garden or replacing your traditional grass with eco-friendly options like clover or buffalo grass. This can save you money on water bills and other lawn care expenses, as well as time on maintenance.

Commenters loved seeing the footage of the poster's toads and learning about the benefits they provide to a garden.

"I would be so honoured if a toad lived in my garden," one user said.

Living his best life as he should," another commenter said.

"Omg! I have a toad in my garden but I didn't know they were so helpful. I will have to make him a home," another user commented.

"I had a family of [toads] move in a few years ago. Haven't seen a junebug or gnat since," a commenter said.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.