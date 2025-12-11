Gardener shares video after spotting surprise visitor in brush: 'Super cute'

When we make space for nature, nature shows up.

A simple trip into the garden turned into an unexpectedly adorable moment in a recent TikTok from Bean (@beansgardeningjourney). While poking around some brush, Bean stumbled upon a small toad tucked into the leaves.

In the post, Bean explains, "We found a toad today in my mams garden!" They add that they "put some water out for it, in case he needed some," noticing that the little visitor hopped off shortly after: "He was on his way in no time!"

This visit is more than just cute; it's also a reminder of what can happen when gardens and lawns support local wildlife.

Toads tend to appear in environments that feel familiar, safe, and well-balanced, which often occurs when homeowners lean into rewilding or incorporate native plants into their outdoor spaces. These small encounters offer visible proof that even modest steps toward a more natural yard can support healthier backyard ecosystems.

Rewilding, or replacing portions of traditional lawns with native grasses, flowers, and groundcovers suited to your gardening zone, also comes with personal benefits.

Native plants typically need far less water than conventional turf, meaning lower water bills and fewer resources used overall. Because they're adapted to local conditions, they also require significantly less mowing, fertilizing, and fussing.





For homeowners, that translates to saving money and freeing up time and energy that would normally go to constant lawn upkeep.

Eco-friendly lawn alternatives are plentiful, and many are beautifully low-maintenance. Options like native plant beds, clover lawns, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping can transform a yard into a space that's both visually appealing and easy to care for.

Even replacing just a portion of a lawn with these choices can help homeowners reap the benefits.

Beyond the personal savings, native lawns also contribute to healthier ecosystems. They provide essential habitats for insects, amphibians (like Bean's surprise visitor), and other wildlife. They also offer food sources and shelter for pollinators, which ultimately benefits humans, since pollinators play a crucial role in protecting our food supply.

Bean's charming toad moment is a sweet reminder: When we make space for nature, nature shows up.

One commenter wrote, "I love toads," and another exclaimed, "Super cute."

