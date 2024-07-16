Gardener seeks advice to save wilting tomato plant: 'You will have to toss that soil along with the plants'

The gardener's dilemma was met with all kinds of theories and advice.

Gardening comes with a learning curve. It can be frustrating when you feel like you're doing everything right, and it turns out so wrong. The good news is you're not alone.

Concerned for their tomato plants, one person went to r/gardening for help.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP explained that their tomato plants spent time indoors and outside when they noticed small flies in the dirt. They used homemade garlic water on the soil, which resulted in the posted photo of the wilted tomato plants.

The gardener's dilemma was met with all kinds of theories and advice.

"You will have to toss that soil along with the plants," one commenter advised after saying the plants looked like they were suffering from herbicide damage.

However, the OP said they bought soil specifically designed for tomatoes. Others believed it could be because most modern windows filter out UV rays, and moving them to direct sunlight was burning the leaves.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Some claimed the plants looked overfertilized. "Repot in a much larger pot or plant outside," a Redditor wrote, having learned from experience.

A master gardener entered the scene, saying tomatoes need full sun six to eight hours a day.

The one thing everyone agreed on was that it needed fresh soil.

This all goes to show that gardening isn't simple, but not giving up and learning how to grow your own food comes with so many benefits beyond the fact that it just plain tastes better.

If you like more money in your pocket, growing your own fruits and vegetables will save you from having to pay for produce at the grocery store. This reduces packaging waste and the demand for globally shipped produce while saving you up to $600 a year.

Many companies use harsh fertilizers and pest control methods containing toxic chemicals that wind up inside of our bodies. Mass production is about quantity over quality, even though there are plenty of natural fertilizer and pest control alternatives. Knowing where your food comes from ensures the quality and health of what's on your plate.

A study from the University of Colorado showed that those who garden are proved to be healthier than those who don't. Increased physical exercise and fiber intake are great for longevity and brain health. They're also generally happier.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.