Breathtaking French countryside home raises questions about traditional living: 'It's designed to harmonize with its natural surroundings'

Who needs a mansion when you can have everything you could ever want in a space of about 140 square feet?

Auto Evolution shared a photo gallery showing off Sandra and Luc's compact dwelling, crafted by the experts at Lou Tiny House.

Photo Credit: Lou Tiny Home

Photo Credit: Lou Tiny Home

The cabin has a kitchenette, two sleeping areas — including one on a mezzanine — a shower room, and a breakfast-bar-style dining area. Perhaps one of the best features, though, is a custom staircase that features ample storage space.

What makes it extra special is that the tiny home is on wheels, meaning the couple can take their house on the road and set up in the many picturesque locations provided by the French countryside. That said, the location they keep it in for the most part — nestled among trees and flanked by a sauna pod and a hot tub — isn't so bad, either.

As Auto Evolution observed, this sort of property is not just beneficial for its owner but for the wider environment, too.

"The mobile homes built under this brand stay true to the core of the tiny living philosophy through simplicity, the extensive use of natural materials, and sustainability," the publication noted. "They have a minimal environmental impact, and they're designed to harmonize with their natural surroundings."

The wood cladding on the interior suits the area beautifully. But the fact that the interior space is so compact means it won't need a lot of power to heat or illuminate comfortably, reducing the couple's polluting impact by cutting energy use.

While it's not clear how Sandra and Luc access electricity, it's likely they may need to plug into a mains connection. Despite the growth of renewable energy — from wind, solar, and geothermal sources — energy companies still heavily rely on dirty fuels to keep up with demand. That's why reducing our power consumption is vital to slow the production of planet-warming pollution.

However, it's also possible that the couple makes use of solar panels paired with battery storage at their more permanent location. While this would require an up-front cost, they would then avoid energy bills for the duration of the technology's life span — and they would also create power without any harmful pollution. In fact, the savings achieved would actually cover the cost of the solar panels and associated technology after a while.

Among the additional benefits of tiny-home living is the minimalist lifestyle you'd need to adopt. With limited storage space, it only makes sense to keep the things you really need, and this also discourages excessive consumerism. This keeps money in your pocket and can provide a mental health boost.

