Man crafts stunning DIY tiny house from reclaimed materials — here's a look at his space-saving design

How much do you think you could fit into an interior space of 17 square meters? Andreas Vandensande, a tiny house builder in Belgium, packed in a lot more than you might think.

As Autoevolution detailed, Vandensande's custom-designed property built on a trailer features a small kitchen, a living space, a shower room with a toilet, and a double bed found on a mezzanine.

Its unique shape provides a little more room than a typical, restrictive box construction. The property's raised ends and a small upper extension on one side allow for a surprising amount of extra space to make the cabin feel bigger, lighter, and more airy.

The build makes use of reclaimed materials, with windows sourced from local contractors keeping the project more affordable and sustainable. Rescued wood also features throughout the interior space.

A full tour of the cabin can be found on the Alternative House (@AlternativeHouse) YouTube channel.

In addition to looking cute and cosy, the tiny house trend offers a number of additional benefits for inhabitants. For instance, with less interior space, heating and lighting the living areas is a lot less energy-intensive. This can save a notable amount of money on energy bills, but things could get even better. If paired with solar panels or a wind turbine and battery storage, you could say goodbye to the energy grid for good.

This lifestyle also encourages minimalism, ensuring you only keep items that you really need. This means less clutter to tidy and fewer surfaces to clean, and you won't be so tempted to waste money on trinkets that will more than likely head to polluting landfills in a few years.

What's more, these properties are typically cheaper to buy (or build) than conventional homes or apartments. Not having huge rental or mortgage payments leaves more money in your wallet.

What's more, these properties are typically cheaper to buy (or build) than conventional homes or apartments. Not having huge rental or mortgage payments leaves more money in your wallet.








