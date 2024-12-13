Homeowner shares dilemma with major lifestyle change after closing on new house: 'That might be a challenge for me'

"After over a year of searching I've finally closed the deal on a really nice tiny house."

Moving into a "tiny home" has a lot of appeal on certain corners of the internet. However, as a recent post on the r/TinyHouses subreddit showed, certain challenges accompany moving your life into the smallest possible space.

"After over a year of searching I've finally closed the deal on a really nice tiny house. It's quite small, since it's meant to be easily moveable, so I'm looking for some practical tips from people who've lived in tiny spaces," the original poster wrote. "Any ideas? I'm open to advice."

The other members of the subreddit were quick to jump in with their experiences and opinions.

"Mop, broom, plunger, dirty laundry are the challenges for me. I kept trying to find a decent spot but just cannot," one commenter contributed.

"That might be a challenge for me too. Thankfully the bathroom has a bit of space," the original poster replied.

Another commenter helpfully advised that when they downsized, they moved a lot of items into storage. After moving the items they wanted to the tiny house, they sold and gave away the rest.

"Make use of vertical space—wall storage, doors, even hanging storage," another commenter wrote. "Collapsible kitchen gadgets like colanders, bowls, tupperware, etc. can be useful. Chairs and ottomans and stools with storage inside the seat can be a big help as well. It isn't for everyone, but for me, having some whimsy decor and pops of color really help when I start to feel closed in."

As many commenters alluded to, tiny home living also has benefits. Some tiny home dwellers point to the mental clarity and well-being that they believe a more minimalist lifestyle offers.

Even if you don't live in a tiny home, considering which possessions you need and which you don't is a worthwhile exercise. Modern advertising is designed to convince us that we need to constantly buy new products. However, this practice is wasteful and harmful to the environment, and studies have shown that rampant consumerism makes people less happy in the long run.

Downsizing your lifestyle also has environmental benefits. The less you and your home consume, the better it is for the planet.

Although tiny home dwellers are a self-selecting group, it's worth noting that none of the people who answered questions in the Reddit thread seemed unhappy with their decisions.

"11 years now here. Small trash can/ outside garbage situation. Very good air purifier. And a good temp/humidity sensor depending on how sealed up it is to monitor humidity you can ruin your house with mold easily," wrote one such commenter.

