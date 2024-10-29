  • Business Business

This e-commerce giant is expanding at a breakneck speed — but its methods may come with a steep cost

by Alyssa Ochs
The verdict is out on whether AI can help fast-fashion companies become more sustainable or if it will only put more pressure on factory workers to churn out more products faster.

Shein is the biggest polluter in the fast-fashion industry and nearly doubled its toxic output last year. 

With artificial intelligence technologies, the fast-fashion giant has been expanding and polluting the environment more than ever. 

What's happening?

As Grist reported, Shein is known for its rapid manufacturing techniques, generating over $30 billion in annual revenue. 

The company designs garments in as little as 10 days and has over 600,000 products for sale. The average cost of its items is just $10. 




Now that the company is ramping up production with AI, its environmental impacts have become entirely unsustainable. 

A University of Delaware professor of fashion and apparel studies, Sheng Lu, said: "AI has wide applications in the fashion industry. It's not necessarily that AI is bad. The problem is the essence of Shein's particular business model." 

Much of the company's heat-trapping pollution is due to shipping practices. It produces most garments in China and airmails them to customers in individual packages rather than shipping them overseas in bulk. 

According to Shein's 2023 Sustainability and Social Impact Report, carbon dioxide pollution almost doubled in a year. In 2023, the company released 16.7 million metric tons of carbon dioxide into our air. 

The report also highlights that 76 percent of its fabrics are made from polyester, a textile that releases microplastics into the environment. 

Why is Shein's expansion important?

Shein's recently released report is concerning because the company is growing tremendously fast. 

Megaretailers are driving mass production and risking worker safety for unlivable wages. Meanwhile, cheap, fast-fashion brands encourage rampant consumerism and thoughtless waste. 

Despite efforts to cover up its unethical business practices, it has continuously failed to improve working conditions or meet sustainability goals.  

What's being done about fast-fashion pollution?

Fast fashion harms workers, the environment, and your budget since you must replace flimsy garments much sooner than if you'd bought something high-quality.  

Shein has stated that it is addressing its supply chain footprint and adjusting inventory storage to offset transportation emissions. 

The verdict is out on whether AI can help fast-fashion companies become more sustainable or if it will only put more pressure on factory workers to churn out more products faster. Technology must be used to improve sales and sustainability for the health of Shein customers, workers, and the planet. 

As an individual consumer, the best thing you can do to offset Shein's unsustainable growth is to avoid fast fashion and buy less in general. 

To upgrade your wardrobe sustainably, you can get crafty by mending and upcycling old clothes. Whenever possible, shop at thrift stores. When buying new, support eco-friendly brands that produce quality items designed to last without exploitation or pollution.

