Couple shares eye-opening video after transforming playhouse into tiny home: 'Despite some doubt'

While there are obvious benefits to owning your own house, it also comes with a few downsides. Unexpected maintenance, large tax bills, and high energy costs are just a few of the drawbacks.

This might explain why tiny home living is gaining popularity.

One TikToker showed off their immaculately decorated tiny home built out of a playhouse.

A video reveals a beautiful home with a loft bedroom and a garden out back. The caption underneath explains, "Our playhouse turned tiny house was a success! Despite some doubt from others."

This is only one example of an incredibly impressive tiny home. In fact, there is a whole subreddit called r/TinyHomes where people can boast about their spots. For example, one homeowner offered a tour of their custom-built mobile home.

The tiny home boom isn't just limited to humans. One innovative pet-owner turned their kid's playhouse into a mansion for their beloved cat.

Tiny home living is an effective way to save money. A tiny house requires less land and fewer materials to build. It also lowers the cost of living because monthly bills like energy and water are substantially lower, as are taxes.

The environmental benefits are also tremendous. Using less water and materials means less strain on the environment. Any way to limit our energy use is helpful for environmental health.

Tiny home enthusiasts can add to their monthly savings by installing solar panels. Even for those in convention properties, a solar array is the ultimate home energy hack because it can bring your cost of energy to at or near $0.

Commenters on the original post were blown away by the ingenuity.

One said, "From playing to living? Iconic."

Another added, "It's so cozy I love this."

